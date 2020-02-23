Skip to Content
Bend Senior HS classes canceled Monday after transformer explosion, fire

Bend Senior HS transformer box fire Bill Breneman 223-1
Bill Breneman
Bend fire crews on scene late Sunday afternoon of transformer fire outside Bend Senior High School
Bend Senior HS transformer box fire Bill Breneman 223-2
Bill Breneman
Firefighters could not immediately put water on the burning transformer box, which could have led to electrocution.
Bend Senior HS transformer box fire Bill Breneman 223-4
Bill Bremenan
People in the area heard one or two loud 'booms' when electrical transformer outside Bend Senior HS burst into flames late Sunday afternoon.
Bend Senior HS transformer box fire Bill Breneman 223-3
Bill Brememan
Firefighters on scene of fire that broke out in transformer box beside Bend Senior HS amid area windstorm Sunday

(Update: No damage found in school's electrical switch room)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An electrical transformer box exploded in flames outside Bend Senior High School late Sunday afternoon as a windstorm with gusts to 50 mph raked the area. The resulting power outage has prompted cancellation of classes Monday.

Bill Breneman, who lives in apartments across the street and shared photos with NewsChannel 21, said he heard a loud "boom" and the lights flickered shortly before 4 p.m.

"Another 'boom!' took place a little bit later," Breneman said, at which point he headed outside and saw at least three fire trucks and a battalion chief's vehicle already on the scene.

Around 8:30 p.m., Bend-La Pine Schools sent a text message indicating classes at the high school on Northeast Sixth Street are canceled for Monday.

In an email to parents, Principal Chris Reese said the school is expected to be without power Monday due to the transformer fire, so all classes and before- and after-school activities for Monday are canceled.

"Pacific Power crews have been on scene throughout the evening, working to repair their damaged equipment," Reese added.

"Classes and activities will resume once repairs are complete, which may be as soon as Tuesday," the principal wrote, adding that an updated email will be sent by the school at noon on Monday.

Bend Deputy Fire Marshal Susie Maniscalco said a passer-by and homeowner had called in the fire, also having heard a big boom and seeing the flames and smoke from the burning transformer in a grassy area about 20-30 feet from the school.

Maniscalco said crews initially reached the school's electrical switch room, where there was "an electrical smell of smoke," prompting them to back out until Pacific Power could cut power to the building.

She noted that no fire occurred in the school. School district spokeswoman Julianne Repman said no damage was found in the switch room, and classes were canceled only due to lack of power until the transformer box is repaired.

