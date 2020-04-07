Compost pile at Deschutes Fairgrounds expected to smolder for weeks

Fire

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A large, smoldering compost pile at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds & Expo Center spontaneously combusted recently and likely will continue to burn for another 4-6 weeks, a Redmond Fire & Rescue official said Tuesday.

Crews were called on March 30 to the compost pile, made up of waste materials from the animal barns, Deputy Fire Marshal Clara Butler said. It's located east of the beef and horse barns and is not near any structures.

Butler said it's estimated to be about 3/4 of an acre in size, 250 by 100 feet, and about 20 feet deep in spots.

Under guidance from the state Department of Environmental Quality, fire department and fairground staff are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, Butler said, but people in the area may see and smell smoke until all the material has burned.

Redmond Fire also reminded residents that a temporary closure of outdoor burning in Deschutes County begins Friday.