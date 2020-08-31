Fire destroys travel trailer, car off Hwy. 126 east of Redmond

Fire

Spreads to 3/4 acre before crews get it stopped

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A small travel trailer, car and two debris piles burned Sunday afternoon in a fire off Highway 126 east of Redmond, but a passing wildfire crew spotted the blaze and began building a line around it to keep it from spreading, officials said.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. off the highway and East Antler Avenue, near the former site of the Redmond Rod and Gun Club, Redmond Fire Battalion Chief Ron Hawkins said.

Crews arrived to find the travel trailer mostly consumed and the car fully involved, as well as two large debris piles that had several propane tanks in them.

The fire had spread to surrounding trees, grass and brush, Hawkins said. But before Redmond crews arrived, a wildland fire crew from out of the area spotted the fire was traveling through and began constructing a fire line, Hawkins said.

Crews from Crook County Fire, along with BLM and Forest Service crews from Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch, helped put out the fire, which burned about ¾ of an acre, the fire official said. Due to the location and high risk, COID also sent an air attack plane to assist in the effort.

The cause of the fire, which caused losses totaling about $3,000, was not known, Hawkins said. There were no injuries.