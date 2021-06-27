Fire burns abandoned structures on Warm Springs Reservation

Fire

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two abandoned structures burned Sunday afternoon on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, quickly spreading to the surrounding brush before fire crews were able to stop the blaze, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 off Tenino Road, the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department reported. Within minutes, the fire spread to the brush.

Along with Warm Springs Police and Fire and Safety, CTWS Fire Management responded and Jefferson County Fire District and EMS provided mutual aid, officers said