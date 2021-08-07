Late-night fire destroys crematorium at Deschutes Memorial Gardens in Bend

Fire

Cause under investigation, but there was 'substantial' natural gas leak

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire late Friday night destroyed the crematorium facility at Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens, an official said.

The initial report of the fire from passers-by shortly after 11:30 p.m. was of a possible brushfire, but law enforcement who were first on scene confirmed it was the 1,200-square-foot metal building that was fully ablaze, Bend Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said Saturday while at the scene, investigating the cause.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews staged a defensive attack and kept the fire from spreading significantly into surrounding trees and brush, she said.

The facility was a "complete loss," Kettering said, with values estimated at $125,000 to the structure and $200,000 in contents. The facility housed two crematorium machines, at least one of which dates back to the 1980s.

The building was unoccupied at the time, she said, and no injuries were reported.

There was a “substantial” natural gas leak, Kettering confirmed, but “whether that was a (fire) cause or effect has yet to be determined.” A deputy state fire marshal was due on scene Saturday to assist in the investigation.

Cascade Natural Gas crews were delayed for a time, as they were on another incident in Sunriver, she said.