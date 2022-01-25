Fire destroys La Pine-area garage, car; crews spare home, shed; cats saved

Cause under investigation

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire destroyed a garage and car at a La Pine-area home Tuesday afternoon, but firefighters' quick action spared the adjacent home, where the owner’s cats also were found safe.

La Pine Rural Fire District crews responded around 1:25 p.m. to the reported vehicle and garage fire at a home on Sunrise Boulevard near Day Road. The homeowner spotted heavy flames from an open garage door and called 911, Fire Chief Mike Supkis said.

The detached garage is just five feet from the home, which was starting to become involved, so firefighters quickly laid hose lines and a pressurized fan on the home to keep the blaze from spreading more. An adjoining wood shed also was saved.

“Both exposures were saved (with) a lot of hard work by a few firefighters,” La Pine Fire Chief Mike Supkis said at the scene. “We appreciate the help from Sunriver – sent a tender, and Crescent Fire sent a medic crew up, to help back us up.”

No injuries were reported, Supkis said, and the fire’s cause was under investigation. It began in the garage, which was destroyed.