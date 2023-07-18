Flat Fire in SW Oregon has grown to nearly 13,000 acres; firefighting force tops 500

AGNESS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Flat Fire that broke out over the weekend in burn scars from southwest Oregon’s Biscuit and Klondike fires has grown to nearly 13,000 acres 8,200 acres as the firefighting force tops 500.

The fire was reported Saturday two miles southeast of Agness in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

Here’s Wednesday morning’s update on the blaze.

Size: 12,756 acres

Start Date: July 15, 2023

Point of origin: 2 miles southeast of Agness, OR

Cause: Under Investigation

Total personnel: 516 Resources: 10 engines

17 crews

4 bulldozers

2 water tenders

6 masticators

7 helicopters

Community Meeting: 3 pm today in Agness Library Park Agness, OR. More will be scheduled in the future with virtual options.

Current Situation: The Flat Fire has spread toward Wild Horse Ridge up Lawson Creek on its west side. Dry vegetation and winds have been the primary driver of this fire growth. Northeast winds have helped prevent the fire from being able to grow to the north. Wind direction and control lines created by firefighters have enabled crews to keep the fire from moving toward the community of Agness. Heavy smoke will continue to affect nearby communities.

Today’s activities: Last night, firefighters had successful burnout operations in the northwest section and these will continue today if conditions allow. Small burn out operations enable firefighters to consume vegetation between them and the wildfire making firefighting safer and slowing fire spread protecting local communities. On the northeast section of the fire, crews are working to improve roads to increase access around the fire. On the north section, crews are strengthening firelines and using hoselines to protect the community of Agness. Structure protection groups are in place working to protect buildings.

Evacuations: Please monitor the Curry and Josephine County Sheriff’s Offices for official evacuation notices. https://www.co.curry.or.us/gover.../county_sheriff/index.php https://www.josephinecounty.gov/government/sheriff/index.php

Weather: Red Flag warning is in effect in Southern Oregon because of gusty winds and low humidity.

Smoke: Smoke Forecast Outlooks are available at https://www.oregonsmoke.org/?m=1

Closures: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has issued a closure order for the fire area including trails, roads, and a portion of the Illinois River. Please be careful when driving in the area due to increased fire traffic.

Restrictions: Fire Restrictions are in place https://www.fs.usda.gov/rogue-siskiyou

Information Line: 541-216-4579 8am-8pm

Media inquires: 541-237-6369 8am-8pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/flatfireoregon2023

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlatFireOR2023

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident.../xx1002-flat-fire

Email: 2023.flat.or@firenet.gov