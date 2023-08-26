Nearly 19,000-acre Lookout Fire 16% contained; 31,570-acre Bedrock Fire 50% contained; 30-acre fire stopped south of Maupin

(Update: Fire south of Maupin mapped at reduced size, 30 acres, did not grow; numerous lightning-sparked blazes fought

McKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Lookout Fire, a major source of Central Oregon's wildfire smoke in recent days, has grown to nearly 19,000 acres and is 16% contained while the more than 31,000-acre Bedrock Fire is 50% contained as crews around the region tackle new lightning-sparked blazes.

Crews completed containment Saturday of Incident 717, a 30-acre 15 miles south of Maupin and east of Highway 197.

Firefighters with the Bureau of Land Management and the Ashwood-Antelope Rangeland Protection Association will continue to mop up hot spots on the interior of the fire. Smoke from this incident may be visible for the next several days.

Elsewhere, four rappellers stopped forward progress Friday on a quarter-acre lightning-sparked fire in the Diamond Peak Wilderness.

Four of the new starts were on the Deschutes National Forest and were contained at less than 1/2 acre. One new incident on the Willamette National Forest, the Pete's Lake Fire, continues to grow.

Central Oregon fire officials said more resources are staged around the area to respond to new starts from recent lightning.

Here are Saturday morning's full updates on the Lookout, Bedrock and Flat fires:

Lookout Fire

News - 08/26/2023

August 26, 2023

Morning Update

Size: 18,888 acres

Start Date: August 5, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Containment: 16%

Point of origin: 3 miles North of McKenzie Bridge, OR

Total personnel: 992

Resources: 53 engines l 19 crews l 18 bulldozers l 28 water tenders l 11 masticators l 7 helicopters

Current Situation: Crews responded to a lightning started fire in the Horse Creek drainage south of the Lookout Fire early Friday morning. Oregon Department of Forestry resources and firefighters from the Lookout Fire responded, including two engine crews, two 20-person hand crews, two bulldozers, and heavy helicopters dropping water and retardant. The fire is estimated to be 25 acres in size and crews have been able to complete control lines around the north, south, and west sides of the fire. Retardant has been deployed around the entire perimeter and firefighters will continue suppression operations today.

The weather forecast for today is similar to yesterday, with hot, dry conditions and light east and northwest winds battling over the fire area, which will increase fire activity most notably on the northeastern flank. A chance of thunderstorms is also predicted.

On the east flank, crews are prepared to respond to potential spot fires over control lines as the main fire backs down toward Highway 126. On the southern flank above North Bank Road, burning operations have produced desirable effects as ground fuels are consuming with little torching or crowning being observed. Firefighters contained three spot fires over the powerline road yesterday, and mop-up is underway.

On the southwestern flank moving north up Mill Creek Road, firefighters are steadily increasing containment as mop-up and strategic firing operations progress. Ahead of the northern flank, hand crews and engine crews, tree-fallers and heavy equipment are preparing roads to be used as control lines. Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) or drones are flying through the smoke to provide infrared heat imaging to locate additional threats to control lines. Drones are also supporting firing operations in areas that are hard to access, which reduces risk to firefighters.

Two structural protection groups of firefighters are in place to protect homes affected by the fire. Local agency firefighters and law enforcement officers will maintain a presence in evacuated areas. OSFM resources remain available to return to the incident should the need arise.

Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team (IMT) 6 is transitioning today with Pacific Northwest (PNW) Team 2. PNW Team 2 is also managing the Bedrock Fire, estimated at 31,568 acres with 50% containment.

Evacuation Centers: An evacuation center is in place at Westridge Middle School in Oakridge for evacuees and small pets from the Bedrock and Lookout Fires. A large animal shelter is established at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene.

Evacuations: For Lane County evacuation updates visit: https://www.lanecountyor.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=19729054

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notice for Mona Campground, Lookout Campground, H.J. Andrews Headquarters, the area west of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County.

There is a Level 2 (Be Set) for Horse Creek Road, Hall Rd, Sullivan Ln., Alma Dr., Old Foley Ridge Rd., 5600blk of Delta Dr. Areas south of McKenzie Hwy. from milepost 50.5 to milepost 54, Horse Creek Lodge, Foley Hot Springs, North Bank Rd. Areas east of the McKenzie Bridge to, and including Drury Ln. north of Hwy. 126, but south of the McKenzie River. Areas north of Hwy. 126 east of the .5 mile mark on Mill Creek Rd. to the east end of Taylor Rd. Hwy 126 from the Hwy 242 junction to Scott Rd. Belknap Hot Springs Rd. The area east of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. Areas north of Hwy. 126 west of the .5 mile mark on Mill Creek Rd. to Blue River, Reservoir Rd. at the 1501 junction, the area south of Hwy 126 to the McKenzie River from the east end of McKenzie River Dr. to the McKenzie River Bridge just east of Taylor Rd.

There is a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice for areas south of Hwy. 126 from Blue River Reservoir Rd. east to the east end of McKenzie River Dr, The area south of Hwy 126 from the McKenzie River Bridge just east of Taylor Rd. to Scott Creek Rd., McKenzie River Dr. and areas directly to the south and east, Belknap Springs Rd. South.

For Linn County evacuation updates visit: https://www.linnsheriff.org/

In Linn County, there is a Level 3 (Go Now) from Olallie Campground and the Linn County line, north and west of Highway 126, extending north to Ice Cap Campground and Trailhead at Carmen Reservoir, then west to encompass Lakes End Campground and trail system at Smith Reservoir. Tamolitch Falls/Blue Pool is also within this LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) Evacuation Zone

A Level 2 (Be Ready) for the areas of Ice Cap Campground and Trailhead at Carmen Reservoir, north to where Ikenick Creek and Highway 126 intersect, and extending to the east in line with other evacuation boundaries enacted, and west along Highway 126.

Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation zone for the areas north of where Ikenick Creek and Highway 126 intersect, extending east to the Willamette National Forest boundary, and north in line with Highway 20. This includes all areas around Clear Lake, and Clear Lake Campground, as well as Fish Lake and Campground.

Closures: Highway 242, McKenzie Highway, is closed between milepost 61-76, 14 miles west of Sisters, Oregon to just east of the junction with Highway 126. Highway 126 is currently open. Please monitor Trip Check for any updates at: https://tripcheck.com/

Willamette National Forest closures can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd552029Restrictions: Fire Restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/willamette

Smoke Outlook: Available at: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/4c92bc1a?

Information Line: 541-215-6735 8am-8pm | Email: 2023.lookout@firenet.gov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LookoutFire2023

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/orwif-lookout-fire

--

Bedrock Fire

News - 08/26/2023

Bedrock Fire Quick Facts

Size: 31,570 acres Origin: Willamette National Forest Resources: 46 engines;

Containment: 50% Cause: Under Investigation 12 crews; 11 helicopters;

Total personnel: 746 Start Date: July 22, 2023 9 dozers, 30 water tenders

Bedrock Fire: Firefighters, engines and helicopters assigned to the Bedrock Fire assisted with initial attack on new fires around the region yesterday. This was possible because fire activity on the Bedrock was light and containment lines continued to hold. “We’re glad we were able to help our neighbors and help keep these new fires small,” said Chris Hutsell, one of the incident commanders. With two large fires already burning on the Willamette National Forest, fire personnel and equipment are in limited supply. “It’s to everyone’s advantage to nip new fire starts in the bud,” Hutsell added. While helicopters did not fly over the Bedrock Fire Friday, hundreds of firefighters continue to work, both day and night, to complete containment lines. They have also started the large task of hauling in hose, pumps and other equipment that is no longer needed, and repairing damage done to the land during the firefighting efforts of the last month.

The Incident Management Team on the Bedrock Fire, Pacific Northwest Team 2 (PNW2), will take over management of the Lookout Fire today at 6:00 p.m from Northwest Team 6. This will allow Northwest Team 6 to get some time off and be ready for another fire assignment, if needed. PNW2 will continue to manage the Bedrock Fire and will manage the new, 25-acre Horse Creek Fire, starting later today.

Evacuations: Level 2 evacuation notifications remain in place for portions of Lane County because of these multiple fires. A searchable evacuation map with fire perimeters is available through the county’s website: (https://bit.ly/44rF8Gd) Bedrock Fire Evacuation Areas.

Smoke: The daily West-Central Oregon Smoke Outlook provides a detailed air quality forecast for the Bedrock Fire, as well as other nearby fires. The Fire and Smoke Map (fire.airnow.gov) is another source for air quality information.

Weather: A temperature inversion is expected to lift around noon today, giving way to sunny skies and warm temperatures. Fuels remain very dry and humidity levels at higher elevations may drop to critically low levels. The potential for rapid fire growth still exists, with a warm and dry pattern through the weekend.

Safety and Closures: The Willamette National Forest implemented an Emergency Area Closure to ensure the safety of the public and personnel working on the fire. The closure maps for the Bedrock Fire are available on InciWeb. A Temporary Flight Restriction remains in place over the Bedrock Fire area.

InciWeb Bedrock: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/orwif-bedrock-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BedrockFire2023/

Fire Information: (541) 414-6272, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM Email: 2023.bedrock@firenet.gov

--

Flat Fire

News - 08/26/2023

Size: 34,242 acres

Start Date: July 15, 2023

Point of origin: 2 miles southeast of Agness, OR

Containment: 58%

Total personnel: 434

Resources: 11 crews l 3 helicopters l 17 engines l 3 bulldozers l 16 water tenders l 4 masticators

Highlights: The Initial Attack (IA) group staged at the Old Mill Camp responded to two new starts due to Thursday’s thunderstorm activity. The Barklow Fire is estimated at 5-10 acres and is located within the Copper Salmon Wilderness. Additionally, IA crews responded to the Cedar Fire, near the south end of the Grassy Knob Wilderness. That fire is reportedly 1.5 acres. Firefighters started working their way in to both fires on Friday and continue to support the local forest with suppression activities in the area. The IA group consists of several engines, hand crews, and overhead.

Today’s Activities: The north and northeast sides of the fire remain a priority as work continues along the Illinois Trail to clear up any hazard trees which pose a threat to the trail. Crews continue to rehab dozer and hand line near Oak Creek Camp to help stabilize the area and make it safer in advance of any potential precipitation. Resources remain engaged with suppression repair within the Raspberry Mountain area working on repairing and stabilizing dozer line used as part of suppression efforts. Also, along the northeast side, crews resumed working to clear culverts debris from mastication work. This repair work is an important piece of suppression efforts to help minimize and restore fire impacts to natural resources and lands after fire suppression activities. In Agness, engines are patrolling within the area to maintain a presence and address any questions from the community. Additionally, around the perimeter of the fire, air and ground resources are monitoring containment lines along with the open section of line along the eastern flank for any remaining heat. They continue to work hotspots as necessary.

Weather: Temperatures will be cooler with higher humidity today. This is the start of a cooling trend and higher relative humidity that will continue through the weekend and is expected to assist firefighting efforts.

Smoke: Smoke from the surrounding areas/fires may be visible and impact local communities as winds dictate. The Smoke Outlook is available at: Current Smoke Outlook for SW Oregon/NW California (wildlandfiresmoke.net)

Closures: U.S. Highway 199 has been closed north of Gasquet due to fires on the Six River National Forest, please use U.S. Route 101 to SR 42s for all travel to and from the Rogue Valley. Forest Service and BLM roads, including Bear Camp Road, should not be used as alternate routes due to emerging fire activity. The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) has issued a closure order for the fire area including trails, roads, and a portion of the Illinois River. Visit Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest - Alerts & Notices (usda.gov) for more information.

Evacuations: Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation status in place for areas in the vicinity of the Flat Fire. Link to more information: Welcome to Curry County, OR

Restrictions: Fire danger is currently extreme; the RRSNF is implementing Level 3 Public Use Restrictions (PUR). Level 3 PURs on the Wild Section of the Rogue River have been implemented by the RRSF, Medford BLM and ODF. More information: Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest - News & Events (usda.gov)

https://www.co.curry.or.us/departments/emergency_management/index.php