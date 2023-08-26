Some crews on the Lookout, Bedrock fires shift focus to battling new fires on the Willamette National Forest

(Update: Sunday fire updates; priorities move to Horse Creek, Pothole fires

McKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Lookout Fire, which has sent smoke streaming into Central Oregon for weeks, has grown to more than 21,000 acres and remains 16% contained and the more than 31,000-acre Bedrock Fire is 57% contained, as crews and priorities shift to new fires on the Willamette National Forest.

Here's Sunday's update on the Lookout fire

Lookout Fire

News - 08/27/2023

August 27, 2023

Morning Update

Size: 21,135 acres

Start Date: August 5, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Containment: 16%

Point of origin: 3 miles North of McKenzie Bridge, OR

Total personnel: 999

Resources: 53 engines l 19 crews l 18 bulldozers l 30 water tenders l 11 masticators l 7 helicopters

Current Situation: Firefighters continue efforts to suppress fire activity in the Horse Creek drainage. Last night, the fireline on the western edge of the Horse Creek Fire held and will continue to be secured throughout the day today. The primary growth of the fire occurred on the northern and eastern edges. Helicopters have dropped over 50,000 gallons of water and retardant and will continue as needed. Some resources assigned to the Lookout Fire have been diverted to the Horse Creek Fire as suppressing this and other new starts are the highest priority. The Horse Creek Fire is estimated to be about 100 acres in size. A new lightning-caused fire (Pothole Fire) is also being managed by this Incident Management Team. It is located about five miles southeast of the community of McKenzie Bridge. Firefighters are gathering on-the-ground information on this fire to develop a suppression plan today.

On the Lookout Fire east flank, crews are prepared to respond to potential spot fires over control lines as the main fire backs downhill toward Highway 126. On the southern flank above North Bank Road, firing operations have been successful. On the southwestern flank moving north up Mill Creek Road, firefighters are steadily increasing containment as strategic firing operations followed by mop-up progresses. Ahead of the northern flank, hand crews and engine crews, tree-fallers and heavy equipment are preparing roads to be used as control lines. Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) or drones are flying through the smoke to provide infrared heat imaging to locate additional threats to control lines. Drones are also supporting firing operations in areas that are hard to access, which reduces risk to firefighters.

Structural protection firefighters are in place to protect homes affected by these fires. Firefighters and law enforcement officers will maintain a presence in evacuated areas. OSFM resources remain available to return to the incident should the need arise.

The weather forecast for today is similar to yesterday, with hot, dry conditions and light east and northwest winds battling over the fire area, which will increase fire activity most notably on the northeastern flank.

Evacuation Centers: An evacuation center is in place at Westridge Middle School in Oakridge for evacuees and small pets from the Bedrock and Lookout Fires. A large animal shelter is established at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene.

Evacuations: For Lane County evacuation updates visit: https://www.lanecountyor.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=19729054

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notice for Mona Campground, Lookout Campground, H.J. Andrews Headquarters, the area west of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County.

There is a Level 2 (Be Set) for Horse Creek Road, Hall Rd, Sullivan Ln., Alma Dr., Old Foley Ridge Rd., 5600blk of Delta Dr. Areas south of McKenzie Hwy. from milepost 50.5 to milepost 54, Horse Creek Lodge, Foley Hot Springs, North Bank Rd. Areas east of the McKenzie Bridge to, and including Drury Ln. north of Hwy. 126, but south of the McKenzie River. Areas north of Hwy. 126 east of the .5 mile mark on Mill Creek Rd. to the east end of Taylor Rd. Hwy 126 from the Hwy 242 junction to Scott Rd. Belknap Hot Springs Rd. The area east of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. Areas north of Hwy. 126 west of the .5 mile mark on Mill Creek Rd. to Blue River, Reservoir Rd. at the 1501 junction, the area south of Hwy 126 to the McKenzie River from the east end of McKenzie River Dr. to the McKenzie River Bridge just east of Taylor Rd.

There is a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice for areas south of Hwy. 126 from Blue River Reservoir Rd. east to the east end of McKenzie River Dr, The area south of Hwy 126 from the McKenzie River Bridge just east of Taylor Rd. to Scott Creek Rd., McKenzie River Dr. and areas directly to the south and east, Belknap Springs Rd. South.

For Linn County evacuation updates visit: https://www.linnsheriff.org/

In Linn County, there is a Level 3 (Go Now) from Olallie Campground and the Linn County line, north and west of Highway 126, extending north to Ice Cap Campground and Trailhead at Carmen Reservoir, then west to encompass Lakes End Campground and trail system at Smith Reservoir. Tamolitch Falls/Blue Pool is also within this LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) Evacuation Zone

A Level 2 (Be Ready) for the areas of Ice Cap Campground and Trailhead at Carmen Reservoir, north to where Ikenick Creek and Highway 126 intersect, and extending to the east in line with other evacuation boundaries enacted, and west along Highway 126.

Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation zone for the areas north of where Ikenick Creek and Highway 126 intersect, extending east to the Willamette National Forest boundary, and north in line with Highway 20. This includes all areas around Clear Lake, and Clear Lake Campground, as well as Fish Lake and Campground.

Road Closures: Highway 242, McKenzie Highway, is closed between milepost 61-76, 14 miles west of Sisters, Oregon to just east of the junction with Highway 126. Highway 126 is currently open. Please monitor Trip Check for any updates at: https://tripcheck.com/

Forest Closures: The Willamette National Forest is implementing new Forest closures due to the increased fire activity. Closures can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd552029 Restrictions: Fire Restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/willamette

Smoke Outlook: Available at: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/4c92bc1a?

Information Line: 541-215-6735 8am-8pm | Email: 2023.lookout@firenet.gov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LookoutFire2023

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/orwif-lookout-fire

--

In north-central Oregon, crews completed containment Saturday of Incident 717, a 30-acre 15 miles south of Maupin and east of Highway 197.

Firefighters with the Bureau of Land Management and the Ashwood-Antelope Rangeland Protection Association will continue to mop up hot spots on the interior of the fire. Smoke from this incident may be visible for the next several days.

Elsewhere, four rappellers stopped forward progress Friday on a quarter-acre lightning-sparked fire in the Diamond Peak Wilderness.

Four of the new starts were on the Deschutes National Forest and were contained at less than 1/2 acre. One new incident on the Willamette National Forest, the Pete's Lake Fire, continues to grow.

Central Oregon fire officials said more resources are staged around the area to respond to new starts from recent lightning.

Here are Sunday's updates on the Bedrock and Flat fires:

Bedrock Fire

News - 08/27/2023

Bedrock Fire Quick Facts

Size: 31,579 acres Origin: Willamette National Forest Resources: 39 engines;

Containment: 57% Cause: Under Investigation 13 crews; 11 helicopters;

Total personnel: 734 Start Date: July 22, 2023 8 dozers, 30 water tenders

Firefighters, aircrews and helicopters, and heavy equipment from the Bedrock Fire will be heavily engaged with new fires in the area today, including the Horse Creek and Pothole incidents. Other personnel are being shifted to the more active Lookout Fire. At the same time, hundreds of personnel are still working to finalize containment on the Bedrock Fire. Pacific Northwest Team 2 (PNW2) is now managing all four fires.

“While our main focus has to shift to Lookout and the two new fires, we know we also have to finish the job on Bedrock,” said Jason Loomis, PNW2 Incident Commander. Because of the progress that has been made, firefighters will begin removing structure protection equipment currently in place in the Big Fall Creek community. Last night was also the final night shift on the Bedrock Fire and those firefighters are being moved to the Lookout Fire. All containment lines have been holding and firefighters continue to patrol the perimeter, taking any actions necessary to keep the perimeter secure.

Evacuations: PNW2 is working with the Lane County Sheriff to adjust evacuation levels, as necessary, to address changing conditions for both the new, and the older, fires in this area. An up-to-date and searchable evacuation map is available through the county’s website: Bedrock Fire Evacuation Areas (https://bit.ly/44rF8Gd). Residents can also call the county at 541-682-2055 for additional information.

Smoke: A changing weather pattern is expected to help push smoke out of the area starting tomorrow. The daily West-Central Oregon Smoke Outlook provides a detailed air quality forecast for the Bedrock Fire, as well as other nearby fires. The Fire and Smoke Map (fire.airnow.gov) is another source for air quality information.

Weather: Hot and dry again today with a temperature inversion trapping smoke in the area until afternoon. Smoke should clear after the inversion breaks and the winds shift to blowing out of the west and southwest.

Safety and Closures: The Willamette National Forest has implemented emergency closures to ensure the safety of the public and personnel working on multiple fires in this area. The closure maps for the Bedrock and Lookout Fires are available on InciWeb and the “alerts and notices” page of the Willamette National Forest website. Temporary Flight Restrictions remain in place over the Bedrock and Lookout fire areas.

InciWeb Bedrock: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/orwif-bedrock-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BedrockFire2023/

Fire Information: (541) 414-6272, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM Email: 2023.bedrock@firenet.gov

--

Flat Fire

News - 08/27/2023

Size: 34,242 acres

Start Date: July 15, 2023

Point of origin: 2 miles southeast of Agness, OR

Containment: 58%

Total personnel: 415

Resources: 11 crews l 3 helicopters l 17 engines l 3 bulldozers l 16 water tenders l 4 masticators

Highlights: More favorable weather conditions over the next few days should help limit fire activity, allowing crews to productively continue toward full suppression efforts. An Initial Attack (IA) group continues to support the forest with three fires, Cedar, Anvil, and Barklow Fires, which are burning north and northwest of the Flat Fire.

Today’s Activities: Crews focused efforts again near the north and northeast sides of the fire, conducting suppression repair work along trails, within culverts and other significant areas of importance. Resources also started chipping operations there as part of overall suppression efforts. On the eastern flank, and due to extreme terrain, aircraft continues to fly daily, providing intel and observing for any lingering heat or smokes. An overnight Infrared (IR) flight picked up some heat signatures well within the interior of the fire. But that remaining heat is not a threat to the containment line or any control features. On the south and west sides of the fire, resources are patrolling line to ensure line stability and checking for any interior smokes. Suppression repair work to dozer line continues along with the backhauling of any excess equipment and supplies back to camp.

Weather: Mild temperatures prevail again along with higher humidity. A dry cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures Monday and Tuesday along with a slight increase in northwest winds.

Smoke: Smoke lingering within the area is moving north from the Smith River Complex and settling within some nearby communities, like Brookings. The smoke outlook for the Smith River Complex is available at: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/en/a20da242

Closures: U.S. Highway 199 has been closed north of Gasquet due to fires on the Six River National Forest, please use U.S. Route 101 to SR 42 for all travel to and from the Rogue Valley. Forest Service and BLM roads should not be used as alternate routes due to emerging fire activity. The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) has issued a closure order for the fire area including trails, roads, and a portion of the Illinois River. Visit Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest - Alerts & Notices (usda.gov) for more information.

Evacuations: Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation status in place for areas in the vicinity of the Flat Fire. Link to more information: Welcome to Curry County, OR

Restrictions: Fire danger is currently extreme; the RRSNF is implementing Level 3 Public Use Restrictions (PUR). Level 3 PURs on the Wild Section of the Rogue River have been implemented by the RRSF, Medford BLM and ODF. More information: Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest - News & Events (usda.gov)