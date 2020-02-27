Oregon House Democrats subpoena GOP walkout participants

Government-politics

House Rules Committee summons absent lawmakers to March 5 hearing

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The House Committee on Rules voted Thursday afternoon to issue civil subpoenas to absent and unexcused members of the House Republican Caucus, requiring they appear before the committee on Thursday, March 5, to explain their absences.

“This is an extraordinary measure, brought on by the extraordinary actions of the House Republican caucus,” said Rep. Paul Holvey (D-Eugene), the chair of the House Committee on Rules.

“We all took an oath to support the Oregon Constitution and faithfully discharge the duties of our office, which requires our attendance when the legislature is in session," Holvey said. "As I see it, House Republicans are currently in violation of that oath. These Republican legislators owe the people of Oregon an explanation for their absences.”

ORS 171.510 authorizes the chair of a legislative committee, upon a majority vote, to compel the attendance of witnesses before a committee.

The civil subpoenas will be served to every absent and unexcused member of the Oregon House Republican caucus.

The subpoenas read:

By virtue of the authority of and in compliance with ORS 171.510, and following a majority vote of the House Rules Committee on February 27, 2020, I, Paul Holvey, State Representative and Chair of the House Rules Committee, hereby require you to appear before the House Rules Committee at 1pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Hearing Room F of the State Capitol, Salem, Oregon, 97301, as a witness before such committee and be prepared to testify about your unexcused absences during the 2020 regular session of the Legislative Assembly, the need for members to fulfill their oaths of office and constitutional duties as legislators by attending sessions of the Legislative Assembly, and how the work of the Legislative Assembly during the 2020 calendar year may be completed.

Earlier Thursday on the House floor, Holvey asked House Speaker Tina Kotek a series of parliamentary questions and asked whether or not the Spesker had been in communication with absentee Republicans.

Kotek said she had contacted every member of the Republican caucus asking them to return to work. She said she received no commitments, or responses directing her to Republican Leader Rep. Christine Drazan (R-Canby).