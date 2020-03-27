Tribal attorney Broadman announces bid for Bend Councilor Moseley’s seat

Government-politics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Anthony Broadman announced his candidacy Friday for Position 2 on the Bend City Council in the November election. The non-partisan position is currently held by Councilor Bill Moseley.

Here's his campaign news release:

Broadman, 41, an attorney, represents Indian Tribal communities and governments throughout Oregon and the Pacific Northwest and businesses in Bend.

“We face challenging times as a community and a country. But Bend is exceptional. I am committed to working collaboratively with all of Bend to meet the challenges ahead of us,” Broadman said. “We will confront the future as Bend always has: with optimism and a cooperative spirit. As your city councilor, I will prioritize economic recovery, affordable housing, and safe streets.”

Broadman is the father of three daughters in Bend public schools and married to Dr. Kate Broadman, a pediatrician at Summit Medical Group Oregon – Bend Memorial Clinic.

Broadman is endorsed by John Hummel (Deschutes County District Attorney), Peter A. Werner, Cliff Eslinger (900 Wall), Roger Worthington (Worthy Brewing), Jamie McLeod-Skinner, and Mike Hollern, among others listed at www.broadmanforbend.com.

“Anthony will be a champion for Bendites and businesses as we lock arms during these challenging times. He understands the importance of smart growth, good jobs, and sustainable economic development,” Roger Worthington said. “Bend City government needs more citizen-lawyers like Anthony, who will defend the rule of law, treat people fairly, and rebuild our faith in a government for all.”

“Anthony’s deep commitment to public service and fairness is exactly what we need on the Bend City Council,” John Hummel said. “As Bend rises to meet the challenges ahead of us, our leaders need to work together. Anthony will be a collaborative and compassionate leader for all of Bend.”

Broadman added, “We need to bring pragmatic cooperation to the Council and put transportation, climate change, and the livability of our community at the forefront of all Council decisions. Our generation of leaders has an obligation to implement a sustainable vision for the current and future Bend—one that reflects Bend values of optimism and cooperation.”

“I’ve had the honor of fighting for Indigenous communities for my entire legal career and I look forward to serving all of the people of Bend,” Broadman said. “Working for Tribes has taught me as a public servant to always ask: will this make Bend a better place to live for everyone?”

Broadman has served Tribal housing authorities and regulatory agencies, and works regularly with the U.S. and local and state governments to resolve jurisdictional and tax disputes.

Broadman has served as chairman of the Oregon State Bar Indian Law Section and the Washington State Bar Administrative Law Section, and served on the Grace First Lutheran Church Council. He serves on the Cascade Cycling Classic Youth Foundation Board of Directors and as pro bono legal counsel to the Oregon Bicycle Racing Association and other youth and adult sports organizations.

“I am inspired every day by my three daughters, my incredible clients, and my amazing wife, to fight for a community where we can proudly and sustainably raise future generations,” Broadman added.