Gov. Brown calls special session next week on police reforms, COVID-19 response

Government-politics

Second session seen later in summer to re-balance state budget; cuts likely

(Update: adding proposals by state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, legislative leaders statements

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As expected in recent days, Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday called the Oregon Legislature into special session next week to address the state's response to two major, nationwide issues: police accountability and COVID-19.

Here's her full news release:

Governor Kate Brown Calls Special Session to Improve Police Accountability and Address the COVID-19 Pandemic

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown will convene a Special Session of the Oregon Legislature at 8:00 am Wednesday, June 24, 2020 to take up proposed legislation to improve police accountability and address the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are at a unique moment in America,” Governor Brown said. “I am calling a special session to take up two urgent issues facing our state: the COVID-19 pandemic and police accountability.

"Several pandemic-related policies that I have implemented via executive order, including the temporary eviction moratorium and protecting CARES Act payments from garnishment, should be codified in statute.

"And the public’s call for significant police reform is too urgent to wait until the next regular legislative session. It’s imperative that the Legislature take action on these issues right away.”

Governor Brown is convening the special session under her authority pursuant to Article V, section 12, of the Oregon Constitution.

The governor added, “I expect to call a second special session later in the summer to re-balance our state’s budget. In the meantime, I will continue pressing Congress to support the state and local governments that are reeling from the economic downturn. Unless the federal government takes action, states like Oregon could be forced to make significant cuts to schools, health care and senior services.

“In the meantime, I am finalizing a list of $150 million General Fund savings for this biennium, to be released by the end of this week, as part of my efforts to put Oregon’s budget on better footing.”

State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, recently said in a Facebook post that he was working to submit legislation that would include making the knee-hold and chokehold illegal for use, noting, "Several people have died because of the unnecessary use of these holds."

"This legislation would still allow officers to defend themselves if their life was in grave danger," Knopp wrote. "It's important to me that we make sure our officers are protected and go home to their families and the end of their shift."

Knopp said he also supported use of body cameras, "to protect officers and the public," and supports a national "use of force" database that would "help law enforcement keep bad cops out of our law enforcement agencies."

The senator also said, "In terms of transparency, I support additional legislation to make sure each agency has all the records they need when hiring new officers. No more hiding information or conveniently leaving out important facts when hiring occurs."

News releases:

House Speaker Tina Kotek on Governor Brown’s call for a special session

“I support the Governor’s call for a special session next week to address coronavirus relief and police accountability reforms.

“Oregonians need more support to address the economic fallout of the pandemic, including housing protections. And, across the state, we’ve seen the public take to the streets for weeks demanding police accountability reforms to address the tragic prevalence of police brutality and racial injustice in our society.

“These issues demand urgency.

“The state’s budget shortfall must also be addressed soon, although my hope is the federal government will pass another coronavirus relief package to help state and local governments before the Legislature convenes to rebalance the budget.

“Legislative leadership is working with public health officials to ensure safety of all members and essential staff that convene in the Capitol for a special session.”

Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner Statement on Special Session for Policy Proposals

SALEM – Today, Governor Kate Brown announced she will convene a Special Session for the Legislature to consider specific policy proposals beginning June 24, 2020. Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) issued the following statement in response:

“Senate Democrats stand ready to advance legislation on police accountability and to address the COVID-19 pandemic in next week’s special session. Let’s get to work so that we can ensure safety, fairness and justice for all Oregonians and address the struggles that individuals and families across the state are facing as a result of the pandemic.

“We have the opportunity to listen to our colleagues in the People of Color Caucus and the tens of thousands of Oregonians calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism. We must start that work now.

“It is also clear that the Legislative Assembly can play a role in stabilizing Oregonians’ lives during this pandemic. The Legislative Coronavirus Response Committee made a comprehensive set of recommendations for helping our communities and the time has come for us to take action and deliver help.

House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner Statement on Special Session