Nick Lelack appointed to state Land Conservation and Development Commission

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) - The Oregon Senate on Wednesday confirmed Kaety Jacobson and Nick Lelack as new commissioners on the Land Conservation and Development Commission (LCDC). Their terms will begin July 1 and end June 30, 2024.

Ms. Jacobson is a Lincoln County commissioner in her first term who was born and raised on the Oregon Coast. Current Chair of the County Commission, Jacobson is a former fisheries extension agent with 16 years of experience working directly with fishermen, scientists, elected officials, agencies, conservation groups, and coastal communities. Ms. Jacobson brings not only a wealth of knowledge about coastal issues to the commission, but the knowledge and empathy of someone who has served as a foster parent and seen the issues that face our society reflected in the experiences of children in that system.

Mr. Lelack hails from Central Oregon, where he has served as the Deschutes County Community Development Director since 2012. Growing up in the Willamette Valley and working on local farms, Lelack attended Willamette University. Now President of the Association of Oregon County Planning Directors, Lelack holds a Master of Community and Regional Planning, and Public Administration from the University of Oregon. His years of experience and leadership working with the land use planning system in Oregon and elsewhere span the public, private and non-profit sectors; federal, state, and local governments; urban, rural and resort communities.

“Our newest commissioners bring with them a diversity of locally-based experience,” said LCDC Director Jim Rue. “They are united by their passionate work with communities and a common desire to advance the work of land use planning in Oregon.”

“We are thrilled at their desire to serve as volunteers in this capacity,” agreed Chair Robin McArthur. “Oregonians can be so grateful to have these dedicated public servants helping to steward our land use program and state.”

Ms. Jacobson replaces former Commissioner Melissa Cribbins, and Mr. Lelack replaces former Commissioner Catherine Morrow. Their first commission meeting will take place virtually, and will be held July 23-24.

Background

Oregon’s statewide land use planning program protects working lands, conserves natural resources and promotes vibrant, livable communities. The Department of Land Conservation and Development administers the program. The seven-member volunteer citizen board known as the Land Conservation and Development Commission guides the agency’s work. The commission consists of seven members, representative of regions of the state along with a current or former elected official of a city and a county. LCDC adopts state land-use goals and rules, assures community plan compliance with the goals, coordinates state and local planning and manages the coastal zone program.

Additional information on the commission and their work is available on the DLCD Commission website: https://www.oregon.gov/lcd/Commission/Pages/index.aspx