Oregon DEQ launches new system to provide public records

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday a major overhaul to modernize its public records request system.

"Responding to records requests is a top priority, and DEQ is modernizing to better serve the public," the announcement said.

Here’s what the public can expect with the new system:

• Personalized online accounts

• View details, status and message history for all requests and download the documents directly once posted.

• Online fee payments

• Email notifications when there are new messages or documents available

• Searchable public records archive for previously requested records

DEQ will fulfill all requests that are still in process through our old system.

Visit DEQ's public records request page .

For additional information, see Oregon’s Public Records Law and DEQ's Public Records Management Policy .

