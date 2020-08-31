Gov. Brown names new Oregon State Police superintendent

Government-politics

Terri Davie is the first woman in the role

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday the appointment of Terri Davie as the next superintendent of the Oregon State Police, effective Nov. 1 and subject to Senate confirmation.

While the announcement did not mention it, an aide confirmed Davie will be the first woman to serve as OSP superintendent.

In this role, Davie will lead the state's largest law enforcement agency—a multi-disciplined organization charged with protecting the people, wildlife, and natural resources of Oregon, the announcement said.

“Terri brings a wealth of law enforcement experience to this role and a strong record of leading by example," Brown said.

"She brings a focus on inclusivity and is dedicated to listening to community voices—including Oregon's Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and Tribal communities—as we work towards a more fair and just law enforcement system in Oregon. I look forward to her leadership as we do the hard work of transforming law enforcement standards and training and putting the state on a path toward racial justice."

Davie steps into this role with nearly 24 years of law enforcement experience in Oregon. She began her career with the Oregon Department of Corrections, where she worked her way up from a correctional officer to a lieutenant at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem.

In 2001, Davie began her career with the Oregon State Police as a patrol trooper assigned to the Albany Area Command. Over the years, Davie has served in many different assignments, including a technical collision investigator, a major crimes detective, a crisis negotiator on the agency’s SWAT Team, and as a station commander at the Capitol Mall Area Command. She has served as OSP deputy superintendent since July 2016.

Davie holds an Advanced Law Enforcement Certification and is an active member of the FBI National Executive Institute and both the International and Oregon Association Chiefs of Police.

Davie's first day as OSP superintendent is Nov. 1, will be subject to Senate confirmation. Davie fills this role following the announcement of Superintendent Travis Hampton's retirement. Governor Brown thanked Superintendent Hampton for his long and distinguished career with the Oregon State Police.