Deschutes County Jail inmate dies, three days after apparent suicide attempt

Government-politics

Autopsy planned Wednesday; Redmond police leading investigation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes County Jail inmate who was rushed to St. Charles Bend after an apparent suicide attempt late last week died three days later at the hospital, according to Redmond police, the lead agency in the investigation.

Around 8 p.m. last Thursday, sheriff’s deputies making routine rounds found an unresponsive inmate in his cell, Redmond police Lt. Jesse Petersen said Tuesday.

Deputies immediately called an ambulance and began life-saving efforts, including providing CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), Petersen said.

The inmate died Sunday at St. Charles Bend, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

“The initial investigation revealed the death as being a non-suspicious suicide,” Petersen said in a news release.

The Central Oregon Major Incident Team continues to investigate the death, in collaboration with the Deschutes County and state medical examiners’ offices and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Offices.

Petersen said Redmond police, as the lead agency in the investigation, will provide updates as needed.