Cliff Bentz sworn in as 2nd District’s new congressman

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Newly elected Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., was formally sworn in Sunday as a member of the 117th U.S. Congress, succeeding retiring fellow Republican Greg Walden.

Bentz was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Lindsay Norman as he was sworn in by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“It is an honor to represent the citizens of Oregon’s Second Congressional District, and I humbly thank them for entrusting me with this responsibility,” Bentz said in a statement. “I will fight every day to protect rural communities and stand up for Oregon values in Congress.”

Cliff Bentz is a third-generation Oregonian, rancher, businessman, attorney and a former state legislator.

He was elected to represent the Second Congressional District of Oregon on Nov. 3, 2020. The district includes all or part of 20 counties across northern, eastern, central, and southern Oregon.