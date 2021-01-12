Oregon’s new eviction protection notice, declaration form available

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Judicial Department has posted the new “Notice of Eviction Protection” and “Declaration of Financial Hardship” forms to its website, to implement the Legislature’s recent extension of eviction protections for non-payment of rent.

Under the new law, tenants can use the declaration form to avoid evictions for non-payment of rent before June 30, 2021. Landlords also are required to provide certain forms before proceeding with certain evictions.

Translated versions are available in Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, Korean and Chinese. There is a notice and a link to the new forms at the top of the OJD home page (www.courts.oregon.gov).

People with questions about using the forms can contact the following resources:

Oregon State Bar Lawyer Referral Service, 1-800-452-7636

Oregon Law Center at https://oregonlawhelp.org/

Legal Aid Offices https://oregonlawhelp.org/find-legal-help

Springfield-Eugene Tenant Association https://www.springfieldeugenetenantassociation.com/covid_19

Community Alliance of Tenants: https://www.oregoncat.org/

OJD provides a range of legal self-help information and forms for the public at https://www.courts.oregon.gov/help/ and https://www.courts.oregon.gov/forms/.