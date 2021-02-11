OLCC suspends Newberg restaurant’s liquor license for repeat COVID violations

Government-politics

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Liquor Control Commission issued an Order of Immediate License Suspension Wednesday to the licensee of Old Town Bar & Grill in Newberg for not following public health social distancing and face covering requirements.

The business, which holds a Full On-Premises sales license, is NOT allowed to sell any alcoholic beverages, the agency said.

During the month of January, the OLCC said it received a wide range of complaints that the operators of Old Town Bar & Grill were allowing for the indoor consumption of both food and alcohol. Further, it was alleged that the licensee was hosting live music events inside the licensed premises.

OLCC enforcement staff contacted the operators of Old Town & Bar Grill to provide education and verbal instructions about the complaints that it had received. During those conversations, the agency said, "it became apparent that the licensee had no intention of modifying the operation to come into compliance with public health requirements."

In response to this situation, OLCC compliance staff went to the location to monitor the activity and observed patrons consuming food and beverages inside the bar with no social distancing and not wearing face coverings.

Those observations led the commission to issue a Notice of Proposed License Suspension on Jan. 27 for allowing indoor consumption of food and beverages, as Yamhill County was and continues to remain in the Extreme Risk category.

Over the course of the next week, OLCC staff received additional complaints and were made aware of more live music events. On Feb. 3, OLCC compliance staff once again went to the location to find a live performance taking place and patrons consuming food and beverages with no social distancing or face coverings.

"These continued violations represent a disregard for the public health restrictions," OLCC said, and resulted in the commission issuing an Order of Immediate Suspension.

The licensees of record are Seamlessventures. LLC; Kristina Boley, Managing Member.

The licensee was cited for violating both the Governor's Executive Order 20-66 and Oregon Health Authority - Sector Guidance for Eating and Drinking Establishments and the OHA Statewide Reopening Guidance - Masks, Face Coverings, Face Shields when it allowed patrons to consume food and beverages on the licensed premises.

The OLCC investigation is continuing and the licensee faces the possibility of additional charges for liquor rule violations. The licensee is entitled to exercise their administrative hearing rights to challenge the OLCC’s actions.