Controversial gun control bill moves to floor of Oregon Senate
Allows local jurisdictions to decide whether to allow guns in public buildings
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An Oregon Senate bill sponsored by Democratic lawmakers would let local jurisdictions potentially ban handguns in public places, which critics say would take away some of the protected freedoms associated with a concealed carry permit.
On Monday, a packed, yet virtual public hearing on Senate Bill 554 lasted nearly four hours. Oregonians on both sides of the issue voiced their concerns. About 1,000 written testimonies were submitted, about 100 from Central Oregonians.
"Now is the time to protect our public spaces from gun violence," wrote supporter Jean Carlton of Bend. "We must not be deterred by emotional claims that guns in public spaces either protect anyone or preserve our democracy."
Joyce Waring of Redmond opposed the bill, stating, "I am very concerned about the erosion of our rights in this country, and in particular, our gun rights. I see no benefit to this law."
The bill will make its way to the Senate floor for a vote in a few weeks.
Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, strongly opposes the bill.
"What Senate Bill 554 does is it makes felons out of people who have concealed carry permits," Knopp told NewsChannel 21 on Thursday. “It will be impossible for someone who has a concealed carry permit to actually carry to defend themselves and their family.”
Comments
90 Comments
Is there a need to carry in a school building? Seems that is the job of SRO’s.
No it is against the law to carry concealed in schools already!
No it’s not.
Dman you are only allowed to keep a firearm(loaded) in your car at K-12 schools with a ccw.
No it is not illegal to carry in schools.
nessun you are only allowed to keep a firearm(loaded) in your car at K-12 schools with a ccw.
Jean can eat my ****! I don’t care if it passes!!! Make me a felon. I WILL ALWAYS CARRY EVERYWHERE I GO! So sick of this garbage these Californian leftists have brought to our once nice place to live. I know for a fact that everyone I know that carries will continue to. They will NOT INFRINGE ON OUR RIGHTS. PERIOD!
Griklet, can you read? It said public places!
An Oregon Senate bill sponsored by Democratic lawmakers would let local jurisdictions potentially ban handguns in public places. That’s everywhere the public is allowed to go. The park, the sidewalk, the street, the store, the all of out doors! This is nothing more than the criminalization of law biding citizens and the taking down of our rights.
Not all schools have SRO’s, but that is beside the point. If you choose not to carry one at all, I respect that because I believe in personal choice as long as you have a legal right to be able to own a firearm. You seemed to be hyper focused on just schools and not all the other public places that are on the chopping block. Not only do people with a CHL have the 2nd Amendment to lean on, but we are taking this a bit further to include someone that has gone through an extensive background check to verify they are typically a good person. If a person with a CHL wants to carry when they leave their house, they are fine on a lot of levels, but to get to some place like a school, or store, or other business and not be able to continue to carry their firearm concealed causes them to make several decisions. Either give up their right to defend themselves completely and leave the gun at home for the entire day because of the one or more now restricted places wont allow it, or decide when they get to that location to have to handle the firearm now in the parking lot to remove it from its place of concealment and then store it in their car somewhere, and additionally try to hide the fact that they are doing so.
To me, that creates considerably more risk than leaving it hidden where it is. It also now creates a huge risk of a firearm left inside the vehicle. With parking lot car break-ins at an all time high, I think this bill is hugely flawed and will cause law abiding citizens to make unreasonable changes that increase risk on all sides. Since you are only thinking about schools, I have to ask you if you realize that pretty much all school shootings are not completed by adults with a CHL? Try to also remember that the police are not going to protect you 99% of the time. They will be there to investigate what happened after its all over, but the chances that an armed officer will be at your side if something horrible happens is pretty slim. If you are too scared to get training and carry a firearm responsibly then don’t. But don’t push your fears on the rest of the law abiding citizens that just want a little security themselves that they hope they will never need. The last thing that I would like to mention is the sneaky rider laws and language that is usually not known at the time these votes are made. The politicians have one common sense law that most people can usually agree on, and 25 more that are ridiculous that don’t come out until the day of the vote.
Well said. All logical and easily verifiable facts. To which I’ll add the significant CHL cost increases this bill also contains disenfranchises people with limited income. The people which of course are often the most vulnerable members of society – minorities, the poor, the elderly, etc.
Unfortunately all these facts will mean nothing to the people pushing this bill since they are blinded by fear and willfully ignorant of the subject.
I saw this video opening on the front page at the Z- and just heard that Joe Biden has carpet bombed Syria- blowing up schools- children- anything in sight… I thought the story here was about the Demokrat parties return to murder and how all of us will need small arms and munitions (many parts sold from China) to protect ourselves. Is anyone surprised at what the Demokrats have led this nation to… Both Global and Civil War ? Thanks Kuya ! Thanks Tio-Martha-Fester (LMAOAY)-Neverdumper- and how could we forget the Z and their ongoing propaganda machine that as led the path and championed the cause ! Yer all gonna have to answer to the man someday- I’d love to be there !
BGHW…is your need source Q?
FYI….https://time.com/5942520/biden-missile-strike-syria/
barneygetshiswish…Nailed it!! Oh but the double standard doesn’t apply to the dems/cancel culture..LOL
Any person legally allowed, under the second amendment of the United States of America should carry all the time. PERIOD. The bat sheet crazy politicians need to stop infringing and taking away citizens rights. PERIOD
Gee, grickle, mass shooters prefer gun free zones. So, yeah, having CCW permitees in schools would be a good thing.
So – what are you afraid of? Really? Valid question since CHL holders do not cause public safety issues. Of course there have been the CHL holders who stopped a shooter by shooting back – is that what you are concerned about? your own safety while you are shooting others?
Ya, this will do the trick – no more crime. Like a methhead is going to stop and think, is this a public space?
It will get passed.then shot down by the courts. We will have spent a bunch of tax money for nothing. Legislators that pass laws that are overturned should be somehow financially liable for their malfeasance.
This is just a ridiculous thought no matter what is being voted on. This happens in every state, on both sides of the isle.
And it should stop!
No, not every piece of legislation is overturned. A fair amount winds up in court. There needs to be something to put a stop to legislation that the authors know is likely to be stopped in court due to constitutional issues, yet push on in an effort to score points with their donors. The authors don’t really care, as it is not their money. They can tell their donors they tried, but those darn courts shot them down. In the mean time, a bunch of lawyers get paid on your dime. A lot of legislators are also lawyers. Hmmmm?
It only makes a concealed carry permit holder a felon if they violate the law. They can choose where they live and travel with their concealed gun.
once again it is an Oregon law that only affects law abiding gun owners.
Just like many laws that you advocate for.
such as???
REpeat my question – Specifically, what are you afraid of?
” Now is the time to protect our public spaces from gun violence,” wrote supporter Jean Carlton of Bend. “We must not be deterred by emotional claims that guns in public spaces either protect anyone or preserve our democracy.”
–
What a bunch of crap. More stupidity from the Dems… I don’t know who this idiot
Jean Carlton is but like most of the anti-gun crowd, she (?) is totally clueless.
It’s not the legal, law abiding people that carry that are the problem: it’s the
section of society that refuses to follow the laws in place and have no concern for
the lives of others… Even if this stupid bill does pass, I’m not going to change how
I live my life, because I have a right to protect myself and my family members.
Exactly. Thank you for being intelligent! None of us will comply.
What a moron. I think it’s beyond ridiculous, but I comply with dumb laws all the time. I expect I’ll follow this one too, as will you.
Actually you are wrong. Depending on how it’s written when it passes,and I have
no doubt that it will, then I will decide if I am going to follow the law or not.
I comply with dumb laws all the time too, but this is different…
–
I refuse to let a bunch of low I.Q Liberals dictate where I can, and can’t protect myself and my family. It would be different if this bill had a modicum of common sense but it doesn’t because law abiding citizens aren’t the problem, and they know it. It is just another bill designed to restrict law abiding citizens.
Like all of the gun related bills that the Dems push, they don’t accomplish anything
in regards to reducing crime, if anything it will encourage an increase in crime,
but it makes them feel like they are actually doing something positive, and it makes the loyal anti-gun sheep happy too…
–
I would much rather take a chance carrying my handgun and having it if I need it,
and be alive to take my chances in court. Of course the always obedient liberals
will gladly follow and accept the stupidity of their leaders…
Hopefully this ridiculous bill will get overturned quickly if it does actually pass.
You sound like you’re trying to convince me that this bill is a stupid idea. You can save your breath. I do believe you’ll follow it though. If not, that’s on you. I think it’s a stupid law, but IF it passes I believe my safety and that of my family would be endangered much more by failing to follow it. Let’s be honest here. I’ve carried a concealed firearm for decades now. I’ve only ever needed to use any firearm in any altercation one time, thirty years ago and that was in a home invasion. On the other hand, “concealed” is a relative term and I prefer not to get shot by a trigger happy deputy if my coat rides up at Safeway.
Law-abiding citizens will follow the law. Violent criminals will not.
Exactly! It has been proven the law breakers don’t observe gun free zones
This bill will make criminals out of law-abiding people who exercise their rights and then victims of those law-abiding people who leave their weapons at home.
Fortunately ‘violent criminals’ can’t find any ammo either.
That wins the stupidest post award on this comment section!😂
I (law abiding citizen with ccw) would love to be in a public restaurant being held up by CRIMINALS WITH GUNS and have Jean Carlton of Bend sitting at my table, wonder if she would prefer me shooting them or the other way around at least we will “not be deterred by emotional claims that guns in public spaces either protect anyone or preserve our democracy.”
Excellent response! Liberals have completely lost their minds!
So you would initiate a gun battle rather than give the robbers your wallet? Good to know where your priorities lie.
FathersChild did I say I would initiate a gun battle “NO”!
Just another example that the Democrats are not trying to pass gun laws for safety reasons but for control. What are the statistics of CHL holders committing crimes with their concealed handgun??? This law will have zero impact for Johnny Dirt Bag going into a school with a firearm other then to know that the law abiding person that did have a CHL will not be packing.
A law abiding person with a CCW can’t go around flashing the fact they are carrying. That is a good way to lose that permit.
This bill only punishes legal carrying people. Just like so called gun control, criminals will always have access to weapons. While the rest of are unarmed targets.
” A law abiding person with a CCW can’t go around flashing the fact they are carrying. That is a good way to lose that permit.”
–
It’s a good way to be cited for Brandishing a weapon too… This law is just one of the many truly stupid laws already in place. If you have a Concealed Carry Permit you must keep it concealed, but on the other hand, Oregon is an open carry state, and you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun that is in plain view… If you have a permit, someone doesn’t have to actually see the handgun for a person to be in violation. You can be
cited even if the person just sees the outline of the gun under a shirt.
It’s called “printing”, and it means the person isn’t doing a good job of hiding the handgun…
I agree with what you said. Great clarification of my post. I appreciate the input.
A defensive display, as opposed to brandishing, will dissuade a large majority of potential attackers, and is not illegal. Besides the fact that I don’t want to be the guy that makes a whole bunch of people anti-gun for no good reason, I always try to not show because you only have the element of surprise until you don’t.
See, we do agree on some things LOL. I don’t want anyone seeing my handgun either because I know that it makes some people uncomfortable, and as you mentioned, you lose the element of surprise once someone sees it, and I firmly believe that it increases the odds of someone deciding that they want to try and take it away
because some people are really stupid…
–
A few years back I surprised a guy that threatened to cut me to pieces because I
refused to give him money. I told him if he pulled out a knife I was going to shoot him, and he said that I was lying and didn’t have a gun. He decided to test the
situation and put his hand in his coat pocket, and when he did that I pulled out
my handgun. He decided that I wasn’t kidding and left. I called the cops and it
didn’t take long for them to find him, and yes he did have a large knife in
his pocket…
I neither own/carry a gun nor do I have a problem (in principle) with those who legally do. So I don’t have a dog in this fight.
The ability/right for law abiding citizens to own and carry guns in this country has been around since the inception of this nation. It’s in the constitution (brought in from the Bill of Rights, if I recall correctly)–and it has been ruled by the Supreme Court that state and local governments are limited in how they can restrict folks in their right to have/bear arms. So….good luck Oregon lawmakers–you’re going to waste a bunch of taxpayer money AND you’re going to get your butt kicked in court if you try to pass this…I’ll go get some popcorn now and prepare for the show.
Thank you
Nicely written comment…
How many concealed carry permit holders have shot up a “public place?”
Democrats just want us all unarmed. they ONLY like guns when they control who has them and when they are the ones pointing them at citizens.
Most leftist story I’ve ever read on KTVZ, Who are any of the reps wanting to take my rights away? Names please.
We have a link to the bill in the article, details for all who want to know more. And of course we had both sides in the story. That’s what we do.
Hahaha laughable!! You’ve been notoriously the most liberal so called journalist this side of the mountains. So spare us your bull****. I know you won’t post this because you know it’s fact!! Scumbag! You’ve been pushing this fake CNN covid narrative and trump conspiracy for the duration. You’re not a journalist. You’re a lefty cnn cuck
Barney, How does one contact Jean Carlton of Bend?
We didn’t talk to her. It was testimony submitted at a legislative hearing, not sure they had to submit that or not. We’ve linked to the bill.
Jean Carlton, does oregon have alot of gun violence in public spaces?
Obviously she doesn’t read or watch any Portland news. There is at least one shooting a day up there. And I bet they aren’t CCW carriers.
yes 1 shooting a day, but are they in public spaces or personal properties.
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2015/10/mass_shootings_in_oregon_a_lis.html
You liberals who support this bill would have never survived in Bend Oregon in the 60s and 70s. This is the most dumbass legislation I can imagine and only shows how Oregon is going down the sewer. We are already a laughing stock across the country thanks to those idiots in Portland. This 5th Generation Oregonian is almost done with this state and Central Oregon.
If you’re not in law enforcement I don’t understand why you need a concealed weapon. At home for protection makes sense, but not in public.
How long does it take for police to respond to a call of a gunman at a convenience store 3 min, or maybe 5? How many people can be killed/wounded in those 3 to 5 min? picture this, man has a gun shooting(killing)at people in the park. A Concealed carry or open carry man or woman is near and shoots the assailant. how many lives are saved because someone had a weapon to stop a maniac before the police could arrive? Look at most of the Mass shootings. if someone with a weapon would have killed the assailant before the police arrived how many lives could have been saved?
If you don’t understand the need, you simply don’t pay attention. Three weeks ago…
https://news.yahoo.com/police-officer-citizens-shoot-man-013734907.html
Closer to home…
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.seattlepi.com/seattlenews/amp/Shots-end-ax-attack-at-coastal-resort-1075007.php
I could find dozens of examples.
Because crime happens.
The idea that law enforcement has a duty to protect you is a common misconception. In 2005 the Supreme Court ruled in Gonzalez vs Castle Rock that law enforcement has no legal obligation to defend you. Neither can they be held legally liable for failing to do so. Of course, the notion of a moral obligation to stop someone committing a violent crime would seem a reasonable assumption but even that can’t be counted on. (See: Sheriff response to Marjorie Stoneman school shooting in Fla)
When you look at statistics on people who go through the process of obtaining a conceal permit you’ll find they have a lower crime rate than members of law enforcement. CHL holders are not a threat nor are they a demonstrable problem in public places. This isn’t about public safety, it’s a quid pro quo. The proposed restrictions are an attempt to deny gun rights by proxy. Tina Kotek and the Multnomah County Sheriff who strongly support this bill are among many who took campaign money from Michael Bloomberg’s anti-civil rights groups over the last few cycles.
The goal is and has been to restrict expression of a civil right. If this passes, in the future you can expect to see the state incentivize localities to restrict legal carry effectively eliminating the right to bear arms outside of the home. It’s the first step of many to come.
You nailed it!
So you think it makes sense to have a concealed gun at home but not in public. You are correct you don’t understand.
We don’t carry weapons to protect you
– just imagine if all y’all got so…. stimulated over something, i don’t know, beneficial to humanity?
Just imagine if your favorite elected officials didn’t distract folks with this kind of legislation.
Oregonians and Americans you are to blame for this crap you voted in all these people that want to take away your rights. And now we have a President sent out with notes in his pocket. Wake up the schools are brain washing the kids with complete garbage.
Hmmmm.
Interesting.
Ban guns. Turn Oregon into Chicago. When will people learn?
Constitutional rights and guarantees aside….Because when seconds count, the police are minutes away…
Not really…
Not hardly ever…
As a retired cop I can assure you of that…
Response times differ per locality, manpower on duty and available, distance to be traveled and road conditions along the way…
So much the average citizen simply does not know anything about…
We get there as quickly and safely as we can and are able…
In the meantime, the Citizen is on her / his own.
Think about that for a bit.
Just like that the Democrats start bombing Syria. Put that on the news!
No *****, didn’t take them long to get back to getting the terrorist to want to start beheading usagain, there should be no doubt who the party of war is, DEMONCRAPS.
Also good to know, only the criminals who do not pay attention to the law’s, will have gun’s in
public places, and they will know, that there will be no one to stop them.
Remember back in the good old days of Obummer, Old joe, and Billery. seems like there was a lot of terrorist activity in the Good ole US of A. well get ready Old puppet Joe is bringing that back, not that he really has anything to do with it. Remember, San Bernardino, December 2015 (14 killed 22 wounded): Garland, Texas, May 2015 (2 killed): Boston Marathon, April 2013 (3 killed, 264 wounded): Benghazi, Libya, September 2012: (4 killed): Ft. Hood, Killeen, Texas, November 2009 (13 killed, 32 wounded): Little Rock, Ark., June 2009 (1 killed, 1 wounded): Yes, they sure would like you to forget, NEVER FORGET, The democrats bring hate, don’t let them fool you.
There is a reason they want to take away your guns, it makes it easer for their friends.
That doesn’t fit The Z’s narrative. What about it Barney? Why no mention of the bombings in Syria?
It was on the page most of last night, in top stories for a while: https://ktvz.com/politics/2021/02/26/us-carries-out-air-strikes-in-syria-targeting-iranian-backed-militias/
When we have several reporters on, local news tops the page, of course.
All gun laws are anti freedom, just like all other laws.
Until someone shoots up your kids school. The u.s. is the only country stupid (greedy, obsessed, fill in the blank) enough to not protect kids from being murdered by right wong nut jobs. Real pro life eh. Thank nra and its bancrupted doopah and crooked “lobbyists”.
The world is in trouble when it is this difficult to separate satire from reality.
Humans have peaked and we are now
on the downhill side of the curve.
Maybe you should take a look at who is shooting up schools
Was thinking about getting a concealed carry permint, but screw it! The authorities that interact with me, won’t know when I’m armed I guess. I’ll just continue to carry illegally since the anti-gun morons don’t seem to get it. Making something illegal won’t make it go away, idiots. – Fellow Democrat
Guessing my comment will be pulled apart a few.
I do not own a gun. See no reason to. Have survived a few years of life without one. Can’t imagine seeing the light leave a body, critter or human.
So why the need for a gun in public place. It makes no sense. Is it a warrior mentality, vigilante mentality? What?
Statistically, the odds are against anybody pulling their weapon in a mass shooting. In fact more people could be hurt.
Just sayin’.
And for those of you who feel compelled to attack, call me names, have at it, you don’t know me. You have no clue as to what I believe, support or how I vote. If it makes you feel important, well so be it.
Your toxic spew will not offend.
Happy trails all.
you have the Freedom not to own a firearm
You’re lucky then. Some people live with threats to their safety and well being daily. They could be poor and live in a bad neighborhood. Or a woman who works late. Or someone trying to escape an abusive relationship. Or a person of color. Or someone with a sexual orientation that makes them a target for violence.
If you don’t have any of those concerns well congratulations! But all of them do not deserve to have the right to protect themselves taken away just because you don’t relate them.
You also might find the numerous and frequent examples of defensive gun use here educational – https://www.reddit.com/r/dgu/
I carry for the same reason I have extinguishers in my house, good deadbolts, and use seatbelts. Rather have those safety devices and not need them than vice versa.
this is mild, just wait til SB 501 comes back up, we will have the most restrictive gun laws in the country