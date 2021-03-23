Gov. Brown issues 10-point economic recovery plan

Government-politics

Also outlines principles for use of American Rescue Plan funding

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ ) — Gov. Kate Brown released Tuesday a 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan for Oregon.

Here's the full news release, issued by her office:

The 10-Point Plan, which was developed with input from the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors and Racial Justice Council (RJC), builds on the work of local economic development districts across the state to help Oregon families and businesses.

It provides a framework for economic recovery related to COVID-19 and wildfires, with a specific focus on strategically supporting Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities.

The Governor also outlined her principles for the use of federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) resources, to guide state agencies and local governments in making investments that will maximize immediate benefits for Oregonians in an equitable way.

“Thanks in part to the passage of the American Rescue Plan, Oregon’s outlook for a rapid economic recovery is strong, if we act quickly to get relief to Oregonians," Brown said. "We have the opportunity now to lift up Oregon families and businesses, by immediately investing state and federal resources to help them recover from the devastating economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

“We must do so by creating a more just and equitable Oregon, helping the communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and wildfires. By rooting our recovery efforts in equity, we can support economic growth for Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, and Tribal communities.

“My 10-Point Plan provides a roadmap for economic recovery, and will guide our state and local governments as we invest our shares of federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan. Aligning programs and activities funded through these dollars will help ensure we are coordinating, not duplicating efforts, and collaborating on what will make a difference in our economies.”

Between state and local governments, Oregon is slated to receive approximately $6.4 billion in federal funds from the ARP. The Governor also laid out her principles for making investment decisions with ARP dollars: investments should be made now in a way that maximizes economic recovery efforts for Oregonians this year, while also addressing the existing disparities that were exacerbated by the pandemic, particularly for women and BIPOC communities.

“Oregon businesses have worked throughout the pandemic to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. We are pleased with the direction Governor Brown is taking with this plan to immediately invest state and federal resources towards shared prosperity and a robust recovery,” said Joth Ricci, CEO and President of Dutch Bros and Chair of the Oregon Business Plan Steering Committee. “Oregon businesses need both short-term relief and long-term investments like those in the Governor’s plan to help get our state back on its feet and thriving.”

"Without prioritizing equity, we cannot have social and racial justice," said Jan Mason, co-chair of the Community Chamber Coalition of Oregon. "I support the Governor Brown priority in grounding and leading with racial equity and justice. We simply cannot achieve economic justice and prosperity without these priorities."

The Governor applies these principles for equitable and rapid economic recovery in her 10-Point Plan:

Action #1: Investing in Oregon’s hardest hit workers (those currently unemployed or underemployed)

Investing in Oregon’s hardest hit workers (those currently unemployed or underemployed) Action #2: Reinvesting in innovative housing

Reinvesting in innovative housing Action #3: Supporting resilient rural communities

Supporting resilient rural communities Action #4: Supporting Oregon’s workforce (those currently employed but struggling)

Supporting Oregon’s workforce (those currently employed but struggling) Action #5: Creating opportunities for Oregonians (workforce development)

Creating opportunities for Oregonians (workforce development) Action #6: Getting small business back on its feet

Getting small business back on its feet Action #7: Investing in Oregon’s infrastructure

Investing in Oregon’s infrastructure Action #8: Oregonians investing in Oregon

Oregonians investing in Oregon Action #9: Safely reopening Oregon’s economy

Safely reopening Oregon’s economy Action #10: Innovation in manufacturing

Additional details on Governor Brown’s 10-Point Plan are available here.

These principles and 10-Point Plan are a starting point for conversations with the legislature, community stakeholders, the RJC, and the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors to develop a process for funding decisions related to ARP dollars. More information will be provided as decisions are made.

A breakdown of ARP allocations is available here.