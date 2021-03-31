Skip to Content
Mosaic Medical, La Pine Health Center share in federal vaccine funding

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Wednesday that $84 million in federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan, which the senators helped pass on March 6, is headed to 30 health centers throughout Oregon to expand access to the coronavirus vaccine.

“I am deeply grateful to the health care heroes who have been working on the frontlines throughout this pandemic to give our families, friends, and community members the best treatment possible under very difficult circumstances,” said Merkley.

“One of the best things we can do to help them in the fight against the coronavirus is to get vaccines in arms as quickly as possible. I’m grateful that this funding is headed to health centers in every corner of our state to help make that happen, and will continue to do all that I can to secure the resources all Oregonians need to beat back the pandemic.”

“The urgent need to get as many Oregonians vaccinated as soon as possible receives a real shot in the arm with these vital American Rescue Plan resources heading to health centers in every nook and cranny of our state,” said Wyden, Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. “Oregonians and the health care workers dedicated to helping them deserve every possible opportunity to continue Oregon and the country on the road to the other side of this pandemic. And I will keep battling for every potential dollar for that path to be as fast and smooth as possible.”

Since the coronavirus crisis began, Merkley and Wyden have kept a steady drumbeat on the need to create a national vaccine distribution plan, and to ensure that the plan addresses alarming health disparities that have only gotten worse during the pandemic.

Wednesday’s funding will be distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as follows:

Health Center NameCityAward Amount
BANDON COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERBANDON$874,250
COLUMBIA RIVER COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICESBOARDMAN$1,269,000
BENTON COUNTYCORVALLIS$2,347,500
WINDING WATERS MEDICAL CLINICENTERPRISE$1,210,625
COUNTY OF LANEEUGENE$5,372,000
WHITE BIRD CLINICEUGENE$2,547,750
ASHER COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERFOSSIL$671,375
SISKIYOU COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.GRANTS PASS$3,315,250
VIRGINIA GARCIA MEMORIAL HEALTH CENTERHILLSBORO$10,237,500
ONE COMMUNITY HEALTHHOOD RIVER$2,648,000
KLAMATH HEALTH PARTNERS INCKLAMATH FALLS$2,239,250
LA PINE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERLA PINE$1,558,125
LA CLINICA DEL VALLE FAMILY HEALTH CARE CENTER, INC.MEDFORD$4,922,250
ROGUE COMMUNITY HEALTHMEDFORD$2,546,125
LINCOLN, COUNTY OFNEWPORT$1,394,875
WATERFALL CLINIC INCORPORATEDNORTH BEND$1,150,000
CLACKAMAS, COUNTY OFOREGON CITY$3,563,000
CENTRAL CITY CONCERNPORTLAND$1,873,500
MULTNOMAH, COUNTY OFPORTLAND$10,930,750
NATIVE AMERICAN REHABILITATION ASSOCIATION INCPORTLAND$1,406,000
NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTERPORTLAND$3,825,500
OREGON HEALTH & SCIENCE UNIVERSITYPORTLAND$2,733,750
OUTSIDE INPORTLAND$1,652,125
WALLACE MEDICAL CONCERN, THEPORTLAND$1,618,000
MOSAIC MEDICALBEND, MADRAS, PRINEVILLE, REDMOND$4,038,250
ADAPTROSEBURG$1,166,000
UMPQUA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.ROSEBURG$2,657,500
NORTHWEST HUMAN SERVICES, INC.SALEM$2,460,375
TILLAMOOK COUNTYTILLAMOOK$1,254,875
RINEHART MEDICAL CLINICWHEELER$674,000
