Oregon House passes bill to ban online vape sales, close underage purchase loophole

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon House advanced legislation Saturday that would close online loopholes used by underage Oregonians to purchase electronic inhalant delivery systems, or vaping products.

House Bill 2261 would ban the sale of vaping products online, and require a face-to-face purchase of these addictive products, making it more difficult for those under the age of 21 to attain them, according to a news release from Oregon House Democrats, which continues below:

Recent reports have shown that in Oregon, e-cigarette use among underage Oregonians is on the rise. In 2019, more than one in every four high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the last 30 days.

“I got involved in this issue when high school students from my district contacted me and told me how easily their peers were getting access to these products online,” said Rep. Pam Marsh (D-Southern Jackson County), a chief sponsor of the bill.

“We all know vaping is bad for kids. The nicotine in these devices is highly addictive and can negatively impact developing brains. Closing this loophole is important for the health of young Oregonians and has the added benefit of keeping business for licensed Oregon tobacco and vape retailers in state.”

In 2017, the Oregon Legislature passed HB 3461, which banned online sales of cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products. HB 2261 will bring policies around inhalant delivery systems in line with those policies. According to testimony given in committee by Oregon’s Attorney General, Ellen Rosenblum, 89% of youth who tried to purchase Juul (an electronic inhalant delivery system) online were successful.

House Bill 2261, which passed 44-4, now goes to the Oregon Senate for consideration.