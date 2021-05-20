Portland to increase homeless camp removals

Government-politics

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland says it will increase the number of urban homeless camps they remove because of public health and safety risks, beginning Monday.

KOIN-TV reports the “more assertive approach” from the city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program comes after officials said the number and size of the encampments have increased since the coronavirus pandemic began.

From March to July 2020, campsite removals ceased altogether, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Multnomah County Health Department.

Officials say removals then resumed, but in a drastically reduced capacity, following a revised protocol for campsites that posed the greatest health and safety risks.