Environmental group sues Forest Service over SW Oregon post-fire tree removal
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An environmental group is suing the U.S. Forest Service, claiming it unlawfully approved the removal of trees burned in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
The Capital Press reports the Klamath Forest Alliance filed the lawsuit, accusing the agency of improperly “categorically excluding” the Slater Fire Safe Re-entry Project from environmental analysis.
The complaint says logging the trees without an “environmental assessment” or a more rigorous “environmental impact statement” violates the National Environmental Policy Act.
The plaintiff is asking a federal judge to overturn the project’s approval and halt its implementation until the Forest Service has proven it complies with environmental laws.
The Capital Press was unable to reach a Forest Service representative for comment.
salvage log the trees, thanks
Lumber is at outrageously high prices. We have trees that need to be cut down. They are a hazard. Let’s sue, and tie them up in court till they are worthless. Then, instead of making money of the sale, we can pay someone to dispose of them. The Forest Service should be allowed to sue the enviros for lost value.