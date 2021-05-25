Wyden schedules C.O. virtual town hall for June 3

Government-politics

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Tuesday that he will have a live regional on-line town hall hosted by People’s Town Hall for residents of Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties beginning at 1:30 pm on Thursday, June 3.

Wyden has held 970 in-person town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

Wyden has postponed in-person town halls until there are clear-cut public health guidelines that a large open-to-all public meeting poses no unusual health risk for Oregonians. After the pandemic in March 2020 required Wyden’s town halls to go virtual, he has continued to hold regional and county virtual town halls.

“I’m looking forward to throwing open the digital doors of democracy on June 3 to Oregonians in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties who want to ask a question, or share a viewpoint,” Wyden said. “The ‘Oregon Way’ is all about these conversations in every nook and cranny of our state, and I very much appreciate People’s Town Hall for helping these discussions to continue online while precautions require a temporary hold on in-person town halls.”

The link to watch this virtual town hall is here. The link for residents of Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties who want to submit questions for Senator Wyden is here.

"Town halls are essential to our democracy,” said Nathan Williams of People's Town Hall, a virtual town hall series from the founders of Town Hall Project. “But during this global pandemic, we strongly encourage all lawmakers adhere to current health guidelines -- including holding town halls virtually as long as necessary for public safety."



“People's Town Hall invites all of Senator Wyden's constituents to this town hall -- all parties welcome, no issue off limits.” Williams said. “We expect another substantive, vigorous discussion of the issues that matter most to Oregonians."