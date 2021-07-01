La Pine joins other governments in Deschutes County, bans public use of any fireworks

Government-politics

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine City Council held a special meeting Thursday and joined Bend, Redmond and Deschutes County governments in declaring a state of emergency due to the threat of wildfire and banning any public use of fireworks, legal in Oregon or illegal, through July 9.

"In response to the Governors Executive Order No. 21-17, Proclamation of a State of Emergency due to Imminent Threat of Wildfire, issued June 30, Executive Order No. 21-12 Determination of a State of Drought Emergency in Deschutes and Jefferson counties Due to a Lack of Precipitation and Unusually Low Snow pack and Stream flow, issued June 8, 2021, the EXTREME FIRE DANGER designation for the Deschutes National Forest issued by the US Forest Service June 30, 2021, the Governor’s invocation of the Emergency Conflagration Act on June 30, 2021, and the multiple regional Central Oregon fires for the week of the July 4th holiday, the City of La Pine hereby declares an emergency due to the imminent threat of wildfire," the announcement stated.

This emergency declaration was adopted by way of Resolution 2021-04 which is in immediate effect, and will remain so through July 9, 2021. In order to protect limited public safety and water resources, use of any and all fireworks as defined by ORS 480.111 within the City of La Pine during this declared emergency period is strictly prohibited.

Fireworks displays approved by the Oregon State Fire Marshal (such as the one planned at the La Pine Frontier Days) are exempt from this restriction.

Violators will be subject to initial fines of $100-$500 under the La Pine Municipal Code.

"The City of La Pine appreciates the community’s compliance during this time of increased threat to health and human safety within the community," the announcement concluded.