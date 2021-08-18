ODOT reports phone system problems, including DMV call centers

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation reported it was having phone system problems Wednesday morning, preventing calls from reaching call centers, including DMV and the Commerce and Compliance Division.

Automated answering systems may be working, but at this time, ODOT advised, do not connect to a call center if you choose that option.

"If you need personal assistance with a unique or complex DMV service, please try calling again later today or tomorrow," the agency said.

DMV2U.Oregon.gov and OregonDMV.com remain available, with more than two-dozen DMV services available 24/7.