Veteran Deschutes County prosecutor Steve Gunnels will run for DA as Hummel steps down

He also has endorsement of current, previous 2 district attorneys

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over nearly three decades, veteran Deschutes County prosecutor Steve Gunnels, currently a chief deputy district attorney, has served under three DAs -- and he said Thursday that all three are endorsing his bid to succeed John Hummel, who recently announced he won't run for a third term.

"This is the first time in my career that the sitting DA isn't running," Gunnels, 54, told NewsChannel 21 Thursday. "One doesn't run against one's boss, at least in the DAs' world."

Gunnels said Hummel, former district attorneys Patrick Flaherty and Mike Dugan are endorsing him, as is Mary Anderson, his fellow chief deputy DA.

Gunnels also said he hasn't heard at this time of any others planning to run. The May 2022 primary filing period begins next Friday, Sept. 10 and ends on March 8.

Here's the rest of his announcement:

“I’ve dedicated my career to justice and public safety, and believe the criminal justice system must protect the rights of every person in our community,” Gunnels said. “It would be an honor to serve as your district attorney.”

A longtime resident of Central Oregon, Gunnels has served as a Deschutes County prosecutor for 27 years. His experience includes the successful prosecution of some of the most serious crimes committed in Deschutes County.

Gunnels, a Redmond High graduate, attended Oregon State University and Georgetown University Law School. He and his wife have raised their family in Central Oregon and are committed to this community.

Current Deschutes County John Hummel’s decision not to run for re-election led to Gunnels’ decision to step up. “When Hummel announced that he would not file, I was contacted by numerous community members, prosecutors, defense attorneys and law enforcement who encouraged me to run,” he said.

“Steve has the experience and dedication to carry on our office’s great work,” said Hummel. “He will continue to focus on our collaborative approach and innovative programs and serve our community well.”

One of Gunnels’ proudest achievements was working with Honorable Judge Alta Brady and a team of professionals to design and implement the Deschutes County Family Drug Court Program and then serve as the court’s prosecutor for 15 years.

“I have seen people enter the program in the throes of addiction, and with the help of the program, embrace sobriety, reunite with their families and become healthy, productive members of our community,” said Gunnels.

Deschutes County will be voting for District Attorney in the May 17, 2022 primary election. For additional information, see SteveGunnelsForDA.com.

Dugan provided this statement to NewsChannel 21:

"Steve first worked for me as a summer intern between his second and third year in law school. He was one of, if not the best that worked as intern. I thereafter hired him.

"He was assigned almost every kind of case we had and eventually I got him appointed as an assistant US attorney for Oregon. He was in charge of the Central Oregon Drug Team and the HIDTA, High-Intensity Drug Traffic Area, prosecutions which we were able to get the feds to prosecute. Because he was in that position, Deschutes County was able to take some big dealers out of circulation.

"I cannot think of a better person to step into the job," Dugan concluded.