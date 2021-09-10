Advisory panel to discuss proposed changes to Oregon state park rules

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has formed a committee to begin the process of amending the Oregon Administrative Rules that govern state parks, as directed by legislation passed during the 2021 session.

A Rule Advisory Committee will meet virtually Sep. 20 to review and discuss proposed changes to the administrative rules in order to implement the following new laws:

Senate Bill 289: Requires anyone convicted of a bias crime on public property to be prohibited from entering state parks property for up to five years. Proposed rules will establish the process for issuing exclusions.

Senate Bill 794: Adds a 25% surcharge for RV sites occupied by out-of-state residents. Proposed rules will outline which site types are subject to the surcharge.

House Bill 2171: Changes the rule for how members are appointed to the new Outdoor Recreation Advisory Council, which will facilitate efforts of the Oregon Office of Outdoor Recreation to coordinate statewide outdoor recreation policy and priorities.

The committee will also discuss any financial or economic effects of the proposed rules on local governments or other stakeholders. The proposed rule changes are available at https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Anyone wishing to view the public meeting will need to register via https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nDvCJCodTNeJHOkEgn9ukA.

The agenda does not include time for public comment. After the committee review, the rule will open for public comment. Details will be posted on the OPRD Proposed OPRD Rules web page.

OPRD appointed members to the Rule Advisory Committee. Members comprise individuals who helped develop the legislation, active visitors to state parks and outdoor recreation professionals.

Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meetings should contact Katie Gauthier at least three days in advance of the meeting at 503-510-96 78 or katie.gauthier@oregon.gov.