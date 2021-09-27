Oregon Legislature OKs new US House, legislative district boundaries on party-line votes

Government-politics

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Despite a threat to block new political maps, Republican state lawmakers returned to the Oregon Capitol on Monday as the Legislature passed -- on party-line votes -- boundaries that included a new, sixth U.S. House seat.

The congressional map, which House Republicans say is unfair and boycotted on Saturday by staging a walkout, passed in the House and Senate on party-line votes. Democrats hold majorities in the Oregon Statehouse.

Monday was the deadline for the Legislature to pass the new U.S. House districts, or the task would have gone to a panel of retired judges.

The new map includes four U.S. House seats that either are safe Democratic or lean in the party’s favor, one reliably blue seat and one seat that could be a toss-up. Republicans believe the proposed boundaries will likely result in the Democrats obtaining five of the U.S. House seats to the GOP’s one.

One seat that could be in play is held by moderate Democratic U.S. Rep Kurt Schrader, who has served as the the U.S. Representative for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District southwest of Portland since 2009.

That new congressional map puts the newest congressional district south of Portland and mostly east of Interstate 5, same as in a previous plan. But it makes several changes to previously proposed borders of the other congressional districts, including keeping Portland and Bend in separate districts instead of combining.

The contentious redistricting year has been marked by a broken power-sharing deal, the lingering possibility of a Republican walkout and a COVID-19 case that paused the House floor session ahead of a tight deadline.

Stakes were high for both the GOP and and Democrats for redistricting — a once-a-decade process that determines how voters pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles.

While the Senate swiftly passed legislative and congressional maps — without Republican support — last week, the House came to a standstill due to an even split on the redistricting committee.

During the 2021 legislative session, House Democrats gave up a powerful advantage. In exchange for the Republicans agreeing to stop blocking bills with delay tactics, House Speaker Tina Kotek agreed to share redistricting power with the GOP — essentially granting veto power to the minority party over what the six congressional districts and the state’s 90 legislative districts will look like.

But last week, Kotek voided that power-sharing deal, saying she was “disappointed that after many months of work, House Republicans did not engage constructively despite many attempts to address their concerns.”

Democrats accused Republicans of proposing last minute maps that were “highly gerrymandered’ - the manipulation of electoral district boundaries to win an unfair political advantage.

With Democrats having the majority on the new congressional redistricting committee and in the Legislature, it paved the way for them to pass maps they choose. However, Republicans had one remaining tool to block maps — a walkout, denying the House quorum to vote.

Quorum rules say there must be two-thirds of lawmakers - 40 representatives on the House floor – for votes to take place. Oregon is one of the few states that require two-thirds of lawmakers to be present for any work to be done, instead of a simple majority.

On Saturday Republicans in the Oregon House failed to show up for a floor session, upset Kotek earlier had rescinded the power-sharing deal and frustrated about the now-passed map.

Republicans returned Monday, the deadline to pass redistricting maps. Enough GOP lawmakers returned to the House floor to achieve a quorum required to vote. With the Republican reverse, the new congressional map passed through the Legislature. The bill must be signed by Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, by midnight.

House and Senate Democrats

Oregon Legislature Passes Congressional and Legislative Maps

SALEM, OR – Today, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 881, which creates six new congressional districts, and Senate Bill 882, which creates Oregon’s new state legislative districts. Following the bills’ passage, the Legislature closed the 2021 Special Session to address redistricting.



This is the third time since 1911 that the Legislature has succeeded in passing electoral maps.



"These maps are fair, representative, meet the highest of legal standards and incorporate feedback we heard from Oregonians across the state," said Representative Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), co-chair of the House Committee on Redistricting. "We followed the Census data to protect the constitutional requirement of one person, one vote."



“I appreciate the work of my colleagues in the Legislature to get where we are today,” said Senator Kathleen Taylor (D-Portland). “Each district in these bills was carefully designed to ensure compliance with Oregon’s redistricting standards and ensure that communities across Oregon will have strong and accurate representation in the Oregon Legislature and the U.S. House of Representatives."



Oregon received a sixth Congressional District following 10.6% growth from 2010 to 2020, above the U.S. average of 7.4%. This is the first time in 40 years the state has gained a seat. Oregon ranks 11th nationally in population growth rate over the last decade.



"Despite the delay in Census data, a drastically shortened deadline, and an ongoing global pandemic, we delivered on an inclusive and accessible process with 22 hearings and almost 2,000 pieces of testimony from Oregonians who made their voices heard,” said House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner (D-Portland).



“The Senate and House committees accomplished a tremendous task in the face of incredible and overlapping challenges,” said Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego). “Additionally, over the past year Oregonians have consistently shown up to share their perspectives and shape these fair and representative maps. I extend my sincere gratitude and I was thrilled to vote ‘yes’ on Senate Bills 881 and 882.”



Senate Bills 881 and 882 now head to the Governor’s desk for her signature. ---

Oregon House Republican Caucus:

Rigged redistricting process fails Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) released the following statement after passage of Democrats’ gerrymandered redistricting proposals.

“These partisan maps are a wake-up call for Oregonians. They know Democrats had to cheat to get these maps across the floor.

Democrats in Oregon have passed rigged political maps that will guarantee super-sized majorities in the legislature and immediate control of more than 80 percent of Oregon’s congressional seats. They should be ashamed that they have gerrymandered Oregonians out of their shot at fair elections for the next decade.

We had an opportunity to put aside politics in the interest of fair representation. The actions during this special session prove this was never the Democrats’ plan.

This is by no means over. The illegal congressional map adopted today, clearly drawn for partisan benefit, will not survive legal challenge. Political gerrymandering in Oregon is illegal and drawing congressional lines to ensure 5 out of 6 seats for your party long-term is gerrymandering.

Oregonians will only get the fair maps they deserve, free of partisan influence, by supporting an independent redistricting commission in the next election. Politicians should not be drawing their own political lines. If Oregonians believe we need fair redistricting, then they should overturn what resulted from this charade of a vote at the ballot box.”

Senate Republican Leader’s Statement on the Passage of Gerrymandered Congressional Redistricting Plan

SALEM, Ore. – Today, along partisan lines, the Senate concurred in House amendments on a congressional redistricting plan that seeks to cement Democrat dominance in Oregon for the next decade.

Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod (R-Lyons) released the following statement:

“The law requires us to keep communities of interest together in the redistricting process. The only community of interest this map seeks to keep together are Democrat voters. In no world does it make sense for Bend and Portland to be in the same district. Spreading out urban voters by having four districts that include portions of Portland is the very definition of gerrymandering.

“There will undoubtedly be court challenges to follow. The best the principles of fairness and honesty can hope for is impartiality.”

The Senate vote was 18-6, with all Republicans voting no. The plan now goes to the Governor for her signature.

From state Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond:

Democrat Redistricting Maps A Far Cry from Fair Representation

SALEM, Ore. – Representative Jack Zika (R-Redmond) released the following statement after opposing Democrats’ redistricting proposals.

“Redistricting maps from Salem Democrats deny Oregonian’s fair representation and fail to follow the criteria for establishing impartial maps.

These redistricting maps have a blatant disregard for keeping communities together; to such an extent, Redmond is split through the middle of town, and kids in the same school and neighborhood are in two completely different districts. In addition, Central Oregon, one of the fastest-growing communities, will have to share representation with Portland at the Federal level and compete with Portland for resources furthering the East-West political divide. We all know Portland took most of the money from the Cares Act while the rest of Oregon scrambled for the leftovers.

Oregon has diverse political affiliations, with many Oregonians being Non-affiliated, others Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. Tragically these maps only represent one group and ensure success for their incumbents and those running for higher offices.

Oregonians still have an opportunity to pass fair maps free of political gerrymandering with an independent redistricting commission. If the people believe that the redistricting process should be taken out of the hands of lawmakers, then they should vote to overturn these maps at the ballot box.”

