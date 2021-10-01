Bentz says his staff has worked on 1,100 cases for constituents since taking office

Government-politics

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario) announced Thursday that his congressional staff have worked more than 1,100 cases on behalf of constituents in Oregon's Second Congressional District since Bentz took office nine months ago.

“My offices in Oregon and Washington, DC are dedicated to serving the people of Oregon's second congressional district," said Bentz. "I am incredibly proud of my hardworking casework staff for going to great lengths to assist our fellow Oregonians. Our team works diligently to cut through miles of bureaucratic red tape and to ensure timely responses on federal matters ranging from Medicare and Social Security to veterans benefits, drought relief, and assistance following devastating wildfire.”

As part of this milestone, Congressman Bentz's office provided the following highlights of several cases worked since the beginning of 2021.

Passport Assistance: Congressman Bentz's office helped a constituent in Jackson County get her passport for a vacation that previously had to be twice rescheduled. The constituent remarked: "I truly appreciate all the hard work that you guys do for all of us small people and our State. I hope you have a blessed day.”

Social Security Disability Assistance: Congressman Bentz's office helped a constituent in Crook County get his Social Security disability payment, for which he had been waiting for more than 6 months. In less than a week, Congressman Bentz's office ensured he received his payment for more than $52,000. The constituent remarked: “Thank you again for your care and diligence.”

Veterans Affairs Disability Assistance: Congressman Bentz's office helped a retired U.S. Navy constituent in Jackson County recover approximately $900 of his retirement pay after an increase in the constituent's VA disability triggered a premature withholding of a portion of his retirement pay. Within three weeks of opening the case with Bentz's office, the constituent received two months worth of refunded withholdings and his retirement pay was returned to the correct monthly amount. The constituent remarked: “I had a problem concerning Department of Veterans Affairs and with Defense Finance (from which my military retirement is paid). I met with your field representative. She recognized my problem and quickly came up with a solution. I was greatly impressed with her pleasant professionalism. Words alone can not express my gratitude.”

﻿Congressman Bentz continues to encourage residents of southern, central, and eastern Oregon to keep his local offices and staff in mind whenever they struggling to resolve an issue involving the federal government. For such matters, Bentz's southern Oregon office is available at (541) 776-4646, and his eastern Oregon office is reachable at (541) 709-2040. For more information, constituents may also go online and visit bentz.house.gov.