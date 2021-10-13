Wyden calls on Mt. Bachelor to scrap new ‘Fast Tracks’ pass, raises equity concerns

Government-politics

'Snow sports are already expensive enough,' senator says

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., expressed concerns Wednesday in a letter to the parent company of Mt. Bachelor that the introduction of the "Fast Tracks" pass at the Central Oregon ski resort will result in inequitable access to public lands, and called on the business to "abandon its plans."

"Given the serious concerns this policy raises about equitable access to the public lands on which Mt. Bachelor operates under its U.S. Forest Service Special Use permit, I request that POWDR abandon its plans to adopt this new pass system," Wyden wrote in a letter to POWDR Corp. Chair and Founder John Cumming.

"At a minimum, POWDR must delay implementation until it adequately explains to the public how the Fast Tracks policy will not exacerbate equity issues that already exist in outdoor recreation," the senator added.

Earlier this week, Mt. Bachelor ski area parent company POWDR announced its intention to implement a day-of pass upgrade system at several of its resorts for the upcoming 2021/22 season that offers "fast lane" access to chairlifts.

Fast Tracks pass prices will start at $49 a day per person. The move brought criticism from many Mt. Bachelor regulars, one of whom started a petition urging the resort to scrap it.

Wyden said the new policy raises serious concerns about equitable access to the public lands on which Mt. Bachelor operates under its U.S. Forest Service Special Use permit.

“Snow sports are already expensive enough that equity issues have been persistent, and financially disadvantaged families have long been unfairly priced out of access -- something a Fast Tracks policy is sure to only make worse,” Wyden continued in his letter. “My concerns with this policy...are rooted in the understanding that a two-tiered system of access to public lands based on financial ability is antithetical to equity in the outdoors, leaving those who cannot afford to pay for the pass being literally sent to the back of the line.”

The full letter is here and is shown below:

"I am writing to express concerns about the new Fast Tracks upgrade pass policy that POWDR announced it will implement at Mt. Bachelor and a number of its mountain resorts this year. Mt. Bachelor operates the ski resort on public lands via a U.S. Forest Service Special Use Permit, and as such, the public deserves fair and equitable access to those public lands. Given the serious concerns this policy raises about equitable access to the public lands on which Mt. Bachelor operates, I request that POWDR abandon its plans to adopt this new pass system. At a minimum, POWDR must delay implementation until it adequately explains to the public how the Fast Tracks policy will not exacerbate equity issues that already exist in outdoor recreation.

"Mt. Bachelor’s website describes Fast Tracks as “an all-day upgrade to gain access to our new express lift lanes. It is the best way to maximize your time on the mountain any day you want. Less time waiting, more time skiing/riding.” My concerns with this policy, shared by many long-time Mt. Bachelor guests, are rooted in the understanding that a two-tiered system of access to public lands based on financial ability is antithetical to equity in the outdoors, leaving those who cannot afford to pay for the pass being literally sent to the back of the line. Ultimately, a Fast Tracks policy will ensure more time waiting in liftline bottlenecks and less time skiing or riding for those who cannot afford to pay for an elite, special upgrade.

"Snow sports are already expensive enough that equity issues have been persistent, and financially disadvantaged families have long been unfairly priced out of access -- something a Fast Tracks policy is sure to only make worse. I continue to advocate for improving access to the outdoors on America’s public lands such as supporting the Outdoors for All Act and championing Kids to Parks Day. While I understand that Mt. Bachelor needs the ability to charge guests for use of its infrastructure in order to create and maintain safe access to the mountain, I firmly believe these fees should not be set higher than necessary nor give preferential access to the wealthy, especially given that the resort operates on public land owned by every American.

"I look forward to your response and to continuing to work with you to improve access to Mt. Bachelor so that all Oregonians, regardless of wealth, status, or privilege, can experience the remarkable natural landscape that Oregon’s public lands have to offer.

Sincerely,

Ron Wyden

United States Senator"