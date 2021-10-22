Sen. Tim Knopp of Bend elected Oregon Senate Republican leader

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – State Sen. Fred Girod (R-Lyons) voluntarily stepped down as Republican Leader on Friday for health reasons. The caucus elected Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend) as the new Republican leader.

The rest of the leadership team remained unchanged.

The newly-elected Senate Republican leader released the following statement:

“I want to thank Senator Girod for his leadership over the last year and a half. He has been a strong conservative champion for Oregon Republicans. He will be missed in leadership, but he is doing what he believes is best for his health, and I support him. Republicans have a great opportunity to showcase our ideas and vision as a viable alternative to decades of failed Democratic leadership in Oregon. I look forward to serving this caucus to do just that.”