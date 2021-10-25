Skip to Content
Government-politics
By
Published 9:49 AM

Deschutes National Forest to begin 2022 seasonal hiring

KTVZ file

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Seasonal positions for the 2022 field and fire season on the Deschutes National Forest open for application Nov. 5-12 on USAJobs.gov. Positions have tentative start dates ranging from early April to early June.

Information about available positions, seasonal hiring workshops and application resources can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/deschutes/home/?cid=fseprd957409&width=full. Applications must be submitted through USAJobs.gov to be considered. Applicants are encouraged to create a USAJobs.gov profile in advance to save time once the hiring process begins.

Vacancies announcements will be open for the following positions:

Seasonal Fire Positions

POSITIONGS LEVEL(S)DUTY STATION(S)JOB ANNOUNCEMENT #
Forestry Aid - FireGS 03Bend, Crescent, Sisters22-TEMPF3-R6-3867-3DH
Forerstry Technician - FireGS 04/05Bend, Crescent, Sisters22-TEMPF3-R6-0003-4DH 22-TEMPF3-R6-3869-5DH
Foresty Technician - FuelsGS 05Crescent22-TEMPF3-R6-0912-5DH
Forestry Technician - LookoutGS 04/05Bend, Crescent, Sisters22-TEMPF3-R6-2856-4DH 22-TEMPF3-R6-3451-5DH
Forestry Technician - SmokejumperGS 05/06Redmond22-TEMPF3-R6-0829-5DH 22-TEMPF3-R6-0830-6DH

Seasonal Positions

POSITIONGS/WG LEVEL(S)DUTY STATION(S)JOB ANNOUNCEMENT #
Archeology TechnicianGS 06/07Bend, Crescent, Sisters22-TEMP3-R6-2361-6DT-KP 22-TEMP3-R6-2362-7DT-BV
Biological Science Technician - FisheriesGS 05/06Bend22-TEMP3-R6-2296-5DT-KP 22-TEMP3-R6-2297-6DT-BV
Biological Science Technician - PlantsGS 05/07Bend, Crescent, Sisters22-TEMP3-R6-0013-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-0028-7DT-NB
Biological Science Technician - SoilsGS 05/07Bend22-TEMP3-R6-3418-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-6377-7DT-KP
Biological Science Technician - WildlifeGS 05/06/07Bend, Crescent, Sisters22-TEMP3-R6-0014-5DT-CB 22-TEMP3-R6-0042-6DT-CB 22-TEMP3-R6-0029-7DT-HC
Engineering Equipment OperatorWG 08Bend22-TEMP3-R6-2452-8DT-CB
Engineer Technician - CivilGS 05Crescent22-TEMP3-R6-2333-5DT-HC
Forestry Technician - RecreationGS 04/05Bend, Crescent, Sisters22-TEMP3-R6-0010-4DT-KP 22-TEMP3-R6-0017-5DT-HC
Forestry Technician - Timber Sale PrepGS 04/05/06/07Bend, Crescent, Sisters22-TEMP3-R6-2466-4DT-SB 22-TEMP3-R6-0041-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-0039-6DT-BV 22-TEMP3-R6-2317-7DT-HC
Forestry Technician - Timber Stand ImprovementGS 05/06Bend, Sisters22-TEMP3-R6-3138-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-2282-6DT-CB
Forestry Technician - TrailsGS 04/05Bend22-TEMP3-R6-2860-4DT-BV 22-TEMP3-R6-2861-5DT-HC
Forestry Technician - Wilderness/TrailsGS 04/05/06/07Sisters22-TEMP3-R6-0018-4DT-CB 22-TEMP3-R6-0008-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-0038-6DT-KP 22-TEMP3-R6-2326-7DT-CB
LaborerGS 03Bend22-TEMP3-R6-0033-3DT-KP
Lead Visitor Information AssistantGS 06Bend22-TEMP3-R6-3851-6DT-NB
Maintenance WorkerWG 05Bend22-TEMP3-R6-0032-5DT-CB
Visitor Services Information AssistantGS 04/05Bend, Crescent, Redmond, Sisters22-TEMP3-R6-0035-4DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-0034-5DT-BV

For questions about applications, vacancy announcements or positions, please email SM.FS.Des_TempHire@usda.gov.

Government-politics

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content