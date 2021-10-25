Deschutes National Forest to begin 2022 seasonal hiring

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Seasonal positions for the 2022 field and fire season on the Deschutes National Forest open for application Nov. 5-12 on USAJobs.gov. Positions have tentative start dates ranging from early April to early June.

Information about available positions, seasonal hiring workshops and application resources can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/deschutes/home/?cid=fseprd957409&width=full. Applications must be submitted through USAJobs.gov to be considered. Applicants are encouraged to create a USAJobs.gov profile in advance to save time once the hiring process begins.

Vacancies announcements will be open for the following positions:

Seasonal Fire Positions

POSITION GS LEVEL(S) DUTY STATION(S) JOB ANNOUNCEMENT # Forestry Aid - Fire GS 03 Bend, Crescent, Sisters 22-TEMPF3-R6-3867-3DH Forerstry Technician - Fire GS 04/05 Bend, Crescent, Sisters 22-TEMPF3-R6-0003-4DH 22-TEMPF3-R6-3869-5DH Foresty Technician - Fuels GS 05 Crescent 22-TEMPF3-R6-0912-5DH Forestry Technician - Lookout GS 04/05 Bend, Crescent, Sisters 22-TEMPF3-R6-2856-4DH 22-TEMPF3-R6-3451-5DH Forestry Technician - Smokejumper GS 05/06 Redmond 22-TEMPF3-R6-0829-5DH 22-TEMPF3-R6-0830-6DH

Seasonal Positions

POSITION GS/WG LEVEL(S) DUTY STATION(S) JOB ANNOUNCEMENT # Archeology Technician GS 06/07 Bend, Crescent, Sisters 22-TEMP3-R6-2361-6DT-KP 22-TEMP3-R6-2362-7DT-BV Biological Science Technician - Fisheries GS 05/06 Bend 22-TEMP3-R6-2296-5DT-KP 22-TEMP3-R6-2297-6DT-BV Biological Science Technician - Plants GS 05/07 Bend, Crescent, Sisters 22-TEMP3-R6-0013-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-0028-7DT-NB Biological Science Technician - Soils GS 05/07 Bend 22-TEMP3-R6-3418-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-6377-7DT-KP Biological Science Technician - Wildlife GS 05/06/07 Bend, Crescent, Sisters 22-TEMP3-R6-0014-5DT-CB 22-TEMP3-R6-0042-6DT-CB 22-TEMP3-R6-0029-7DT-HC Engineering Equipment Operator WG 08 Bend 22-TEMP3-R6-2452-8DT-CB Engineer Technician - Civil GS 05 Crescent 22-TEMP3-R6-2333-5DT-HC Forestry Technician - Recreation GS 04/05 Bend, Crescent, Sisters 22-TEMP3-R6-0010-4DT-KP 22-TEMP3-R6-0017-5DT-HC Forestry Technician - Timber Sale Prep GS 04/05/06/07 Bend, Crescent, Sisters 22-TEMP3-R6-2466-4DT-SB 22-TEMP3-R6-0041-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-0039-6DT-BV 22-TEMP3-R6-2317-7DT-HC Forestry Technician - Timber Stand Improvement GS 05/06 Bend, Sisters 22-TEMP3-R6-3138-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-2282-6DT-CB Forestry Technician - Trails GS 04/05 Bend 22-TEMP3-R6-2860-4DT-BV 22-TEMP3-R6-2861-5DT-HC Forestry Technician - Wilderness/Trails GS 04/05/06/07 Sisters 22-TEMP3-R6-0018-4DT-CB 22-TEMP3-R6-0008-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-0038-6DT-KP 22-TEMP3-R6-2326-7DT-CB Laborer GS 03 Bend 22-TEMP3-R6-0033-3DT-KP Lead Visitor Information Assistant GS 06 Bend 22-TEMP3-R6-3851-6DT-NB Maintenance Worker WG 05 Bend 22-TEMP3-R6-0032-5DT-CB Visitor Services Information Assistant GS 04/05 Bend, Crescent, Redmond, Sisters 22-TEMP3-R6-0035-4DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-0034-5DT-BV

For questions about applications, vacancy announcements or positions, please email SM.FS.Des_TempHire@usda.gov.