Deschutes National Forest to begin 2022 seasonal hiring
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Seasonal positions for the 2022 field and fire season on the Deschutes National Forest open for application Nov. 5-12 on USAJobs.gov. Positions have tentative start dates ranging from early April to early June.
Information about available positions, seasonal hiring workshops and application resources can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/deschutes/home/?cid=fseprd957409&width=full. Applications must be submitted through USAJobs.gov to be considered. Applicants are encouraged to create a USAJobs.gov profile in advance to save time once the hiring process begins.
Vacancies announcements will be open for the following positions:
Seasonal Fire Positions
|POSITION
|GS LEVEL(S)
|DUTY STATION(S)
|JOB ANNOUNCEMENT #
|Forestry Aid - Fire
|GS 03
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|22-TEMPF3-R6-3867-3DH
|Forerstry Technician - Fire
|GS 04/05
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|22-TEMPF3-R6-0003-4DH 22-TEMPF3-R6-3869-5DH
|Foresty Technician - Fuels
|GS 05
|Crescent
|22-TEMPF3-R6-0912-5DH
|Forestry Technician - Lookout
|GS 04/05
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|22-TEMPF3-R6-2856-4DH 22-TEMPF3-R6-3451-5DH
|Forestry Technician - Smokejumper
|GS 05/06
|Redmond
|22-TEMPF3-R6-0829-5DH 22-TEMPF3-R6-0830-6DH
Seasonal Positions
|POSITION
|GS/WG LEVEL(S)
|DUTY STATION(S)
|JOB ANNOUNCEMENT #
|Archeology Technician
|GS 06/07
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|22-TEMP3-R6-2361-6DT-KP 22-TEMP3-R6-2362-7DT-BV
|Biological Science Technician - Fisheries
|GS 05/06
|Bend
|22-TEMP3-R6-2296-5DT-KP 22-TEMP3-R6-2297-6DT-BV
|Biological Science Technician - Plants
|GS 05/07
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|22-TEMP3-R6-0013-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-0028-7DT-NB
|Biological Science Technician - Soils
|GS 05/07
|Bend
|22-TEMP3-R6-3418-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-6377-7DT-KP
|Biological Science Technician - Wildlife
|GS 05/06/07
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|22-TEMP3-R6-0014-5DT-CB 22-TEMP3-R6-0042-6DT-CB 22-TEMP3-R6-0029-7DT-HC
|Engineering Equipment Operator
|WG 08
|Bend
|22-TEMP3-R6-2452-8DT-CB
|Engineer Technician - Civil
|GS 05
|Crescent
|22-TEMP3-R6-2333-5DT-HC
|Forestry Technician - Recreation
|GS 04/05
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|22-TEMP3-R6-0010-4DT-KP 22-TEMP3-R6-0017-5DT-HC
|Forestry Technician - Timber Sale Prep
|GS 04/05/06/07
|Bend, Crescent, Sisters
|22-TEMP3-R6-2466-4DT-SB 22-TEMP3-R6-0041-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-0039-6DT-BV 22-TEMP3-R6-2317-7DT-HC
|Forestry Technician - Timber Stand Improvement
|GS 05/06
|Bend, Sisters
|22-TEMP3-R6-3138-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-2282-6DT-CB
|Forestry Technician - Trails
|GS 04/05
|Bend
|22-TEMP3-R6-2860-4DT-BV 22-TEMP3-R6-2861-5DT-HC
|Forestry Technician - Wilderness/Trails
|GS 04/05/06/07
|Sisters
|22-TEMP3-R6-0018-4DT-CB 22-TEMP3-R6-0008-5DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-0038-6DT-KP 22-TEMP3-R6-2326-7DT-CB
|Laborer
|GS 03
|Bend
|22-TEMP3-R6-0033-3DT-KP
|Lead Visitor Information Assistant
|GS 06
|Bend
|22-TEMP3-R6-3851-6DT-NB
|Maintenance Worker
|WG 05
|Bend
|22-TEMP3-R6-0032-5DT-CB
|Visitor Services Information Assistant
|GS 04/05
|Bend, Crescent, Redmond, Sisters
|22-TEMP3-R6-0035-4DT-HC 22-TEMP3-R6-0034-5DT-BV
For questions about applications, vacancy announcements or positions, please email SM.FS.Des_TempHire@usda.gov.
