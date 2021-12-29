Oregon State Parks set to start charging out-of-state campers more for RV sites

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will begin charging out-of-state residents 25% more for RV sites for stays beginning Saturday, Jan. 1, as directed by the Oregon Legislature.

Oregon residents with RVs pay an RV license plate fee, with some proceeds going to state park operations. The surcharge is designed to achieve parity, and the revenue it generates will pay for day-to-day operations and repairs to state parks, which are not funded by taxes, the agency said.

The increase applies to all sites with hookups for recreational vehicles. Including lodging tax, a typical RV site with sewer and electrical hookups will cost $30-$50 per night for non-residents, compared to $24-$40 for Oregon residents. The increase does not affect existing reservations.

Residents and non-residents will pay the same rate for all other site types, including tent sites, cabins and yurts.

The surcharge carries out Senate Bill 794, and its implementation follows a public comment period with opportunity for people to weigh in on how the proposed rule change would go into effect. Information on the process is posted on OPRD’s rulemaking web page.

Rate ranges for all site types are posted at stateparks.oregon.gov; exact rates are calculated when visitors make a reservation. Reservations can be booked at oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com and by phone at 800-452-5687, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed holidays).