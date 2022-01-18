LCDC sets work session on ‘Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities’ rulemaking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Land Conservation and Development Commission will hold a work session on Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rulemaking on Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 1-3 pm.

At this meeting, department staff will provide the commission with an update on the rulemaking progress. Commission will be able to ask questions of staff to further clarify the goals and outcomes of the rulemaking. There will be no direction provided to staff, deliberation or decisions made during this meeting.

An opportunity for public comment will be provided at the next scheduled Land Conservation and Development Commission meeting Feb. 3-4 and at future regular commission meetings.

The LCDC invites interested community members to observe this open public meeting. Please know that this is a listening opportunity. No action will be taken during the meeting.

Persons wishing to address the commission should sign up for public testimony at the Land Conservation and Development meeting scheduled for Feb. 3-4.

If you have questions about this work session, please contact Bill Holmstrom, Land Use and Transportation Planning Coordinator, bill.holmstrom@dlcd.oregon.gov, or Kevin Young, Senior Urban Planner, kevin.young@dlcd.oregon.gov.

*Work Session Details:*

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. (PDT)



Links:

Livestream

Work Session Agenda



Additional information can be found on the Oregon Department of Land Conservation's Rulemaking website.



Questions about the LCDC Work Session, contact:

Esther Johnson, Commission Assistant

(503) 383-8911 or esther.johnson@dlcd.oregon.gov