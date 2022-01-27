Deschutes County commissioners plan Monday hearing on added residential recycling

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday afternoon to consider added residential recycling collection services for Waste Connections customers in Deschutes River Woods, Sunriver and other areas of the county.

Waste Connections’ service area includes residential customers in Deschutes River Woods, Woodside Ranch, Conestoga Hills, Sundance, Sunriver and Crosswater subdivisions and surrounding areas.

Waste Connections is proposing to add new services for residential customers. These changes need to be approved by the Board of Commissioners because of franchise agreements for solid waste service providers in the county.



Proposed new services include the addition of:

Weekly side yard collection of glass and comingle recyclables collection in Sunriver at a rate of $14 per month

Comingle recyclables, glass and yard debris collection in the Distant Rural Service Zone as a bi-weekly curbside service at a rate of $14 per month

Glass and yard debris collection in their Rural Service Zone as a bi-weekly curbside service at a rate of $10 per month.

Residents may provide testimony about the proposed service changes and associated fees by attending a public hearing on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend.



Those who would prefer to participate virtually may provide testimony by:

Attending the meeting via the Zoom virtual meeting platform at www.zoom.us Meeting ID: 860 9405 1665 and Passcode: 693034

Emailing Chad Centola, Solid Waste Director, at chad.centola@deschutes.org

Leaving a voice message at (541) 322-7172.

For more information about the public hearing, please visit www.deschutes.org/bcc/page/public-hearing-notices.