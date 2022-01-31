New ODA website aims to help Oregon food, beverage cos. get started, market and find buyers

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture said Monday it is excited to announce a unique, new business resource website at www.oregon.gov/odaroadmap that serves agricultural producers and small to mid-sized food and beverage companies in Oregon who want to grow and become more successful.

Additionally, through a partnership with the Oregon Department of Education, the new site also includes the launch of Oregon's Harvest for School's web presence at oda.direct/OH4S.

ODA used state grant funds to create the dual-focused website to expand opportunities for Oregon food and beverage businesses and agricultural producers.

The Oregon Harvests for Schools Program connects Oregon producers with schools to provide healthy, local products. The new site includes:

A toolkit of resources to help producers get started selling Oregon products in the ODE Farm to Child Nutrition Program.

Information on how to get listed in the Oregon Harvest for Schools Directory where schools can find and buy local food.

Regional contacts to make it easier for producers to build relationships with local school buyers.

Upcoming announcements and events for producers and food businesses interested in school markets.

Resources for farm and agricultural education.

On the business roadmap side of the site, visitors will find an online resource guide and expert articles. Oregon’s small to mid-sized food and beverage businesses face many obstacles in growing their business. Although many resources are available throughout the state, knowing and finding what you need can be challenging. The roadmap design helps a business by pulling together many statewide, regional, and national resources in one place. Micah Elconin, founder of Season to Taste, a regional food system consulting firm, and Hannah Kulberg, a regional food and beverage mentor, assisted ODA in the organization and content, ensuring the needs of the food and beverage industry are addressed.

The site's Oregon Harvest for Schools components is now available. The business roadmap has additional features coming soon and will fully launch next month. ODA will continue to update the information to best serve the focused visitors in Oregon food and agriculture.

For more information about Oregon Harvest for Schools, don't hesitate to get in touch with Amy Gilroy at Amy.GILROY@oda.oregon.gov.

For more information about the Roadmap, please contact Erick Garman at Erick.GARMAN@oda.oregon.gov.