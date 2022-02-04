Good-bye boot, hello Barnacle: Bend using new windshield tool to enforce unpaid parking tickets

Device attaches by suction to windshield to immobilize scofflaws' vehicles

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend has implemented a new tool to enforce parking ticket payments. If you have several outstanding parking tickets, you might see a big yellow block stuck on your windshield. It's called the Barnacle, and replaces a typical parking "boot." attached to wheels The idea is to immobilize a vehicle in a more user-friendly way.

Tobias Marx, the city's Parking Services Division manager, says the Barnacle has been used since the beginning of January. Marx says the city held off on enforcing late parking citations due to the pandemic, but recently felt the time was right to begin again.

The Barnacle is a self-serve device that uses suction technology to stick to a vehicle windshield. It has information to call for help and an option to pay the citation there. Once paid, the device un-sticks and the driver can remove the tool. Then, the driver must bring the Barnacle to the parking office to return it.

Diamond Parking, the city's parking service, has two Barnacles to use at present.

Marx said the Barnacle is easier than a traditional boot, because drivers can get the device off right there.

A Barnacle will only be used if the vehicle has several outstanding tickets.

Marx tells NewsChannel 21 the city will issue a warning to drivers before putting a Barnacle on a car. So far, Diamond Parking has put Barnacles on five vehicles since it was introduced. Marx says in a typical year, a parking service would use Barnacles on 8-10 cars each month.

