Central Oregon lawmakers tout successes as 2022 legislative session concludes

(Update: Adding Breese-Iverson statement)

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The 2022 "short" session of the Oregon Legislature adjourned Friday, a few days before its constitutional deadline, and two Central Oregon lawmakers listed their accomplishments in news releases.

First, Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, who is not seeking re-election:

Representative Zika Completes His Final Session In The Oregon Legislature Securing More Vital Funding For House District 53.

SALEM, Ore. – Representative Jack Zika (R-Redmond) secured funding at the end of the 2022 Legislative Session for vital investments in House District 53, including Deschutes County, the City of Bend, and the City of Redmond and funds for housing and childcare throughout Oregon.

$400 million towards affordable housing for Oregonians

$950,000 to the City of Redmond for the Skyline Village Affordable Housing project.

$100 million for childcare assistance

Passage of HB 4005 to increase employment-related daycare subsidies

$1.5 million to the City of Bend for shelter services and infrastructure, hygiene services, and homeless outreach.

$350,000 to Oasis Village to support transitional housing.

$9.5 million to the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, for the “Central Oregon Ready, Responsive, Resilient” program, for disaster preparedness.

$1.5 million to the Deschutes County Circuit Court for renovation and expansion.

$400,000 to the City of Bend for trash and sanitation services.

“I am grateful that our communities were able to secure funding for projects during this legislative session,” Rep. Zika said, “I am looking forward to seeing these dollars get put to work to improve our district’s housing and homelessness issues and improve Central Oregon’s infrastructure and disaster resiliency programs.”

During his time in the Legislature, Representative Zika made strides in affordable housing as he passed legislation to develop more affordable housing in Redmond. He helped create the Department of Early Learning and Care, which will consolidate programs, expand employment daycare programs, and provide one-stop resources for parents and childcare providers alike. Representative Zika has also worked on legislation to help Central Oregon’s veterans; stewarded a ladder fuel reduction bill through the Legislature that will direct resources from the Oregon Department of Forestry to fire risk reduction efforts; secured $13 million in funds for OSU Cascades; funding for infrastructure and other development within the district; funds for the Food Bank; and helped anchor $250 million for the Landlord Compensation Fund.

“I’m proud of all the work we have done together; Central Oregon,” Rep. Zika said, “and I want to thank each and every one of you for all your support. It has been my honor to represent you in the Legislature.”

Rep. Zika serves as the Vice-Chair of the House Early Childhood Committee and also serves on the House Housing Committee, the House Rules Committee, and the Joint Ways & Means Subcommittee on Transportation and Economic Development and will be retiring at the end of this year.

---

Here's the release from Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville;

Representative Breese-Iverson protects safety and security of real estate transactions during 2022 Session

PRINEVILLE, Ore. – Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) is highlighting successful legislation upon adjournment of the 2022 Legislative Session, while acknowledging missed opportunities for Oregonians.

“All Oregonians should have confidence when they enter into a real estate transaction,” said Rep. Breese-Iverson. “By increasing the fine for operating without a license, we will protect home buyers and sellers from fraud. I’m grateful for the bipartisan support to pass this legislation, but there is more we should have been able to do to improve Oregonians’ lives by lowering the cost of living, reducing crime and improving education. I am hopeful there will be more balance in Salem next year to make better progress.”

HB 4103 increases the fine for a violation of doing real estate business without a license. Many laws and regulations exist to ensure safe transactions, keeping the home buying process fair and equitable, and limit the risk of fraud to consumers. Licensed real estate agents uphold these rules to protect Oregonians.

Among Rep. Breese-Iverson’s accomplishments for House District 55 includes an investment of $4.4 million for the Crook County Courthouse.

Rep. Breese-Iverson also introduced HB 4100 to give Oregonians more oversight on the Governor’s selection of a Superintendent of State Police.

Additional Republican legislation supported by Rep. Breese-Iverson and passed by the Legislature includes: allowing police to stop riots again, exempt struggling local pharmacies from paying the corporate activity tax, ensures affordable dental care for veterans and prevent mothers from receiving surprise medical bills for out-of-network births.