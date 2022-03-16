State audit finds home mortgage interest deduction ‘deeply inequitable’; Sen. Knopp disagrees
(Update: Adding video, comments from secretary of state, Bend state Sen. Tim Knopp)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Since 1923 in Oregon, some homeowners have been able to take the interest they pay on their mortgage, and subtract it from their taxable income.
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said Wednesday a first-ever audit found the mortgage interest deduction benefits the wealthier residents of urban areas and does not improve rates of homeownership.
“And yet we have this $1.1 billion expenditure every budget cycle for 100 years that has literally never been audited -- until today,” Fagan told NewsChannel 21.
She said the first-ever state audit of the program finds the top 1% of income earners receive more benefit from the tax deduction than the bottom 40% of taxpayers combined.
“But right now, the benefits flow primarily to people who are already wealthy,” Fagan said.
The audit finds Deschutes County is one of seven counties with “a disproportionate share of benefits.”
“So on the one hand, you have people struggling to live in Bend or Redmond or you know, Sunriver, because they want to put their kids in school,” Fagan said. “Yet they can’t even afford a home -- and you have somebody with a vacation home who’s essentially taking a mortgage interest deduction on their primary home and on their vacation home.”
State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, vice president of the Central Oregon Builders Association, said the main housing crisis issue is with Oregon's land use and housing policies, and the audit is an effort at shifting the blame and vilifying the wealthy.
“I would suggest that middle-class Oregonians who are struggling to make ends meet and who own homes think that the mortgage interest deduction is a critical element,” Knopp said.
The audit says Black, Native American and Latine Oregonians receive disproportionately fewer benefits than white Oregonians.
Oregon Realtors said it supports policies to end racial disparities in homeownership, but has serious concerns that the state is drawing conclusions that it does not have the data to support.
Full statement:
“Oregon REALTORS® is proud of our work to advance policies that help all Oregonians have access to housing, including supporting policies to end racial disparities in homeownership. We reviewed the Secretary of State’s audit on the Mortgage Interest Deduction and have serious concerns that the state is drawing conclusions that it does not have the data to support. We do not have any data on the race or ethnicity of anyone taking the Mortgage Interest Deduction. Here’s what we do know: Of the top ten states with the highest rates of homeownership for Black Americans, eight have the Mortgage Interest Deduction. They also have something else in common: Affordable housing. We can all work together to advance affordable, accessible housing without taking a $1 Billion gamble against taxpayers by ending the Mortgage Interest Deduction.”
The deduction is believed to help increase home ownership, but Fagan said taxpayer money can be better spent on down payment assistance, senior property taxes, credit reports and overall assistance for renters or first-time buyers.
“If the state wants to choose to spend money to help already wealthy people in urban areas have vacation homes, then they should say, ‘That’s the policy of this deduction, and we’re going for it,' right? But right now, it has absolutely no purpose in law,” Fagan said.
Fagan said it's up to state lawmakers to change the law, but her office is ready if they do.
“We will audit it to make sure whatever policy they come up with, the money they spend in that is narrowly tailored to actually help Oregonians get into stable affordable housing,” Fagan said.
Knopp said he supports efforts to close the housing gap for minorities in Oregon.
However, he said he'll absolutely oppose any legislation to change the mortgage interest deduction.
You can read the full audit on the Secretary of State website: https://sos.oregon.gov/audits/Pages/recent.aspx
Comments
30 Comments
Studies have shown that fish get caught more frequently in large bodies of water than in the rainforests, deserts and grasslands combined!
Great way to point out the ridiculousness of their argument!
Yes and in other news river water is colder in the winter than in the summer.
Or do well in school, get a good job, and make enough to own a home and enjoy a mortgage deduction.
– in our country that is completely free of systemic racism – we are a pure meritocracy!
Looks like the tax and spend Demoncrats are using the race card and lack of affordable housing (two trigger topics with the progressives) to justify more tax and grab techniques that will serve very few after these political manipulators get their hands on the people’s money. The MID was put into place to foster home ownership, among other things, and has worked fine so far, even for those who the author of this piece feels are being denied my earned money…
– the term “race card” is used pretty much exclusively by people with unresolved racist proclivities
Social Justice Auditors?
The obvious built in bias in this article is appalling.
More ‘progressive’ nonsense from Salem.
Don’t own a home, you don’t get the deduction. Come on man!
Love to see the crybaby collective doing their thing. Just wait until we vote out more of the Greater Idaho/Extra Cheese/supersize crowd next election cycle.
So the most expensive counties in Oregon with the highest incomes and home prices had cumulatively greater dollar value of use of the MDI? Seems logical, wouldn’t seem fair if people who don’t pay as much for their home received the same dollar value deduction?
This report seems flawed. The deduction benefits those who are higher income earners more than lower income earners… well, yes. Typically one has to have a middle to high income to own a home. Not really news there.
So AGI between $57k and $100K received 27% of the MID benefits, it isn’t clear if that AGI is for single or joint filers? If married filing jointly that isn’t all that high of an income. 38% of the MID benefits went to the next highest bracket $100 -$200k, again if joint that is solidly low/mid Middle class. 79% of the benefit of this tax benefit goes to Oregonians making less than $200k (again not clear if that is joint AGI or single, I assume both). How the SOS can see the same data and come up with the opposite conclusion is confusing at best, purposefully misleading at worst.
This report really needs an appendix describing their methodology in detail. The section they call Methods really isn’t detailed on how they derived the numbers. Guess we just have to take their word for it…
Since the MID benefits all homeowners in Oregon (both Ds and Rs) I don’t see how getting rid of it would be anything but political suicide for any politician to seek to change. Plus I an not convinced it is truly an important issue that even needs to be addressed. Maybe we drop second homes/vacation homes from the benefit. That is likely something most people could support…
Ah, what a refreshingly logical take on this.
KTVZ:
While houselessness and the lack of affordable housing impact communities all over the state, auditors found the state’s largest housing subsidy mostly benefits wealthy and white Oregonians in urban counties.
—-
Ya don’t say? LOL, have one look around for the last 30-year, just one mind you, and what do ya see? New richie, mostly white suburban housing divisions well above most working poor’s incomes. Well above. So, how much did this swanky Captain Obvious study cost, or better yet, how many years crawled by while it was being done?
—-
Sadly, this sort of discrimination is the norm, not the rule and the people benefiting most by it continue to cry out about having to pay taxes. Meanwhile obscene billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk pay almost nothing in taxes. If you are going to complain, ask yourself how it is these billionaires are “allowed” to write the tax laws in this country with their armies of lobbyists (bribers) and it never seems to dawn on the Supreme Court nor our lawmakers that this might not be, quote “equitable.”
The last 30 years you say ??? Then this from the article… “I can’t think of a worse example of waste and systemic inequality than that.”…. Soooo Lewieloon- who’s been in charge of Salem for the past 30 years ??? It aint been the Republicans- no sireee- it’s been them racist- misogynistic- and angry Demokrats. Elections have consequences people- live with the never ending wars- poverty- inequality of the Demokrat party- or vote them out- whatever you do- stop whining !
once again – you are incorrect.
musk has paid taxes in the past – it’s public record.
he’s paying $11 billion this year as well.
stop parroting idiots like warren, pelosi, cnn and msnbc.
OR start doing your research in conjunction with listening to your talking heads.
We live in the time of screwless people. Vote Republican as the Democrats are the party actively destroying America.
The spin in this is so glaringly obvious – “…cost taxpayers over $1.1 billion”.
The actual truth is it spares homeowners $1.1 billion in tax expenses. But to our greedy democratic overlords the funds are like a great big cookie jar full of cash they are salivating over.
Yea I knew commenters would get heartburn over that one. Most economists say it’s a bad idea and most countries don’t do it, or limit its applicability more than the U.S. It distorts the market and mainly serves to increase home prices. Buyers can only afford so much for a mortgage payment, but if the government is subsidizing the purchase with the MID, then home prices will rise over what they would be without the deduction. Most of the benefit ends up going to developers, the real estate industry, and current owners selling their property. That said, I think messing with it is a Third Rail in the U.S., and political suicide for anyone proposing getting rid of it.
This is where our taxpayer money goes, into an endless abyss. And it’s ironic how the career politicians that throw these large sums of taxpayer money around can never really account for where it goes until well, well, welllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll after the fact. It’s basically admitting they don’t always know.
Billions of California education dollars unaccounted for
https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/11/24/editorial-billions-of-california-education-dollars-unaccounted-for/
Billions of Dollars Unaccounted For in Iraq, Pentagon…
“Of that, the Pentagon admits that it cannot properly account for how $7.8 billion—”a stunning 95% failure rate in following basic accounting standards,” Waxman said in his opening statement.”
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2008/05/billions-dollars-unaccounted-iraq-pentagon-ig-reports/
2008 ??? Why don’t you tell us all where $75 million dollars a day in Russian imported oil funds went once it landed in Putin’s hands ?
Don’t you love it when the wealthy white government calls out the wealthy white homeowners?
This state is run by absolute clowns…
👍
Meanwhile my property taxes went up again as usual. They can stick their so called “inequality” where the sun don’t shine!
Really it’s a do nothing audit. Don’t fret lewlew life goes on and if you haven’t figured it out you will when you grow up. Cheers😎.
There will be a lot of money opposing reform. I wonder what Kate’s deduction looks like?
“Tim Knopp, Oregon state senator and vice president of the Central Oregon builders association” disagrees.
—-
LOL, that’s like a bank robber disagreeing that he robbed banks, what banks? I never even been to bank in my life.
So the guy profiting off of this affordable housing scheme says he disagrees, tell us more Mr. Knopp, please, we want to hear from an authority on matter, like yourself. Please, also share your bank account history for the last decade with us, we’d love to connect the dots ourselves.
Boy, if we can eliminate the MID and the state can collect another $1.1 billion a year in taxes, think what Tina & Company can accomplish!