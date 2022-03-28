Oregon preparing for fallout from Idaho anti-abortion legislation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a strict new abortion bill into law last week, and Oregon is preparing for an increase in women seeking abortions because of it.

The bill, modeled after a new law in Texas, bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

According to the New York Times, abortions in Texas have dropped 60 percent since the law took effect in September, while clinics in neighboring states have seen demand surge.

To prepare for the effects of Idaho's law, Oregon lawmakers recently passed House Bill 5202, to provide $15 million for what's called the Oregon Reproductive Equity Fund.

The new law will go in effect in Idaho in less than a month, and Planned Parenthood in Bend is preparing for the increase now.

