New state geologist, DOGAMI director named

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Dr. Ruarri J. Day-Stirrat formally took over Friday as executive director of the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries and state geologist.

The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) has been capably led over the past months by Interim Director Sarah Lewis, who will return to her role as Mineral Land Regulation & Reclamation Program Manager. Lewis will be joined by Jason McClaughry, Interim Program Manager for the Geological Survey & Services Program, and Chief Financial Officer Steve Dahlberg in forming DOGAMI’s leadership team with Executive Director Dr. Day-Stirrat.

Oregon’s new State Geologist is British born and educated with degrees in geology from Cardiff University (B.Sc. Honors) and Newcastle University (Ph.D.). Prior to joining Shell Research based in Houston, TX, in 2011, Dr. Day-Stirrat was a Research Associate (2008-2011) and Postdoctoral Fellow (2006-2008) at the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a Professional Geoscientist (P.G.) in Texas.

Dr. Day-Stirrat has a special interest in clay minerals and a background that covers rock properties, mineralogy, and diagenesis. He has investigated both fine-grained and coarse-grained clastic systems using a variety of mineralogy and pore scale characterization tools. His work collaborates across several disciplines, sedimentary geology, petrology, clay mineralogy, and civil engineering. He has, to date, authored 30 peer-reviewed publications.

Dr. Day-Stirrat will steer the agency within its current strengths in geological and geohazard mapping, lidar acquisition, and mining regulation. He will help position the agency to support the state enterprise as Oregon adapts to a changing world.

DOGAMI’s staff of 35 collaborate with various government, academic, and community organizations to provide earth science information and regulation to make Oregon safe and prosperous. The Geological Survey & Services program develops maps, reports, and data to help the state manage natural resources and prepare for natural hazards such as earthquakes, tsunamis, landslides, floods, volcanic eruptions, coastal erosion, and climate change. The Mineral Land Regulation & Reclamation program oversees Oregon’s resource production, and works to minimize the impacts of resource extraction and maximize the opportunities for land reclamation. More information about DOGAMI and access to Oregon geoscience resources can be found at https://www.oregon.gov/dogami.