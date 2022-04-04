Forest Service now hiring for recreation, archaeology positions

PORTLAND, OR (KTVZ) – The U.S. Forest Service is hiring hundreds of positions in recreation and archaeology across the nation in a variety of exciting and rewarding locations, including National Forests in Washington and Oregon, and in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

Applications will be accepted beginning Wednesday, April 6 through www.usajobs.gov. Review the job announcement carefully for deadlines and required information to include in your application. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply early, as some of announcements will close after 800 applications are received.

Employment start dates and duty locations vary. For all duty locations covered by these announcements, visit the USFS Recreation & Heritage Job Opportunities map.

The Pacific Northwest region will host a live kick-off webinar for this hiring event on Tuesday, April 5 at 4 p.m. PDT, on Facebook. For more information or to register, visit the Your Northwest Forests Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/4CAmHsUKh.

To learn more about career opportunities with the U.S. Forest Service, interested applicants can also visit our Jobs webpage at fs.usda.gov/fsjobs.

Recreation specialists and technicians perform most of their duties outdoors, which could include trail repair, campground maintenance, visitor information, wilderness protection and even patrolling on skis.

Archaeologists work to learn about, interpret and protect the historical and cultural treasures of our country and are often involved in field investigations, site evaluation, and coordination with American Indian Tribes.

Make a lasting impact on the world around you and unlock opportunities for professional growth and career advancement! Join the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and be a part of an organization that is committed to caring for the land and serving people.

Our mission is to protect our natural resources for multiple uses for today and future generations.