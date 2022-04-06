Public comment period extended on proposed rules for drone takeoffs, landings at state parks

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is extending public comment on proposed Oregon Administrative Rules guiding take-off and landing of drones in state parks and along the ocean shore. The new deadline for comments is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15.

The proposed rules are intended to provide clarity for drone pilots, hobbyists and the general public to know where drone take-off and landing is allowed and prohibited within a state park and along the ocean shore.

A special opportunity for individuals to provide limited comment directly to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission has been added to their regularly scheduled meeting set for 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 at the Oregon Garden Resort.

Individuals may register to provide comment to the commission in person or virtually. Time for comment will be limited based on available time. While there may not be time for everyone to provide oral comment during the meeting, written comments will be accepted after the meeting.

Register to provide public comment in person or virtually: https://forms.office.com/g/QSu0NizmkD. Registration is required by 5 p.m. April 11.

Attend in person: Oregon Garden Resort, Orchid Ballroom, 895 W. Main Street, Silverton, OR. Meeting will begin at 9:45 a.m.

Watch the meeting streaming live: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkqL6iVPBrfCTO27cNmCTwg

Comments may also continue to be submitted via:

Website: oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx

Mail: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn: Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem, OR 97301

Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov

A full copy of the proposed amendments is available on the Proposed OPRD Rules web page.

After reviewing public comments, agency staff will present final amended rules for consideration by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission later this spring.