Envision Bend launches Bend Vision Project: Goal is to better position area for the future
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Envision Bend announced Wednesday the formation of its Bend Vision Project, a community-driven engagement and visioning initiative designed to improve the quality of life for everyone in Bend.
The work of the Bend Vision Project will extend into 2023, culminating with the release of a five-year vision action plan. The plan will include strategies, projects and programs, and a vision statement that describes the community’s desired future, according to the organization's news release, which continues in full below:
Envision Bend will officially launch the project with a series of events in May.
This is the first large-scale community visioning project for the greater Bend area since 2005-06.
NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee plans to speak with members of the Bend Vision Project to learn why they believe it should become a key part of planning for Bend's future. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at 5.
“Bend continues to grow and change and is looking at both new challenges and new opportunities as it emerges from the pandemic,” said Laura Fritz, Envision Bend executive director. “The next few years are a critical time to rethink and reposition our community to ensure Bend remains a resilient, healthy and innovative community for generations to come.”
More than a dozen organizations from Deschutes County have signed on as official project partners. Bend Vision Project’s main tasks include collecting and analyzing input from community members and other sources, developing projects and programs, and gaining the commitment of lead partner organizations to champion each of the projects and programs in the new plan.
To help gather feedback from residents, the Bend Vision Project will conduct interviews of community leaders and connectors, hold community listening sessions and visioning workshops, launch a public survey, and convene a community summit.
“The Bend Vision Project is providing all residents of the greater Bend area with opportunities to come together, to be heard, to frame our community’s needs, and to reimagine the Bend area for the future,” Fritz said. “Input from community members will enable us to highlight our community’s values and identify our strengths and weaknesses, as well as identify potential solutions to challenges we face and unique opportunities to seize for our future.”
The five-year action plan will have sections organized around topic areas.
NXT Consulting Group of Bend is assisting Envision Bend with the project.
For more on the Bend Vision Project, visit the Envision Bend website at envisionbend.org or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EnvisionBend.
Envision Bend is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works with government, business, community groups, and people of all backgrounds and perspectives from across the Bend area to help shape our future, making Bend a better place for everyone.
To contact Envision Bend: info@envisionbend.org or 541-604-8429.
Comments
5 Comments
Charm offensive, the ‘We Care, but not Really’ committee. Sounds like a bunch of we are going to get so and so together and we will listen and carefully move forward with the information we collect. In practice a small group of incumbents are going to do what they want to do no matter what people think, say or care about. The fluff advertising and sloganeering “EnvisionBend” is more feel-goodism and less reality. But sadly many people fall for heart warming slogans, like the former president Barack Obama’s ‘Change’ slogan. No one could tell you what “change” he and his campaign strategists were talking about, but sure enough, people thought it was great – yeah, Change! we need change. It’s all words for the birds.
Sad, but true. Lewlew.
Having to agree to be hit up for donations to sign up for their newsletter, or to “get involved”, got a big “no” from me. It also seems like another way to waste time dithering about (oh, I mean “envisioning”) when WATER should be the FIRST thing on everyone’s mind. I hear we have enough water to last until 2040…so build up the population until then? It’s crazy town.
Save us from these self-appointed champions.
Agree.
I want to be hopeful that THIS committee will be the one that recognizes that water should be the number one topic for the next several years, that recommends halting any extensions/additions of water pipes for new subdivisions without a recognized 50+ year supply of water available. Some (billionaire) developers have very deep pockets, and are buying water rights all over the country. Ordinary folk are going to be left hanging.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2021/09/20/amid-drought-billionaires-control-a-critical-california-water-bank/?sh=18be9c7f2e7a
I “envision” a real adult-sized bypass around the area to correct traffic flow, make it happen.