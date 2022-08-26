Get ready for air travel now with Real ID-compliant driver license, Oregon DMV reminds

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you travel by air or might in the future, make sure you have identification acceptable at airport security checkpoints, the Oregon DMV reminded Friday.

Starting next May, you will need a Real ID-compliant form of ID for all flights such as a Real ID-compliant driver license, a passport, passport card or U.S. military ID.

Oregon DMV says: Don’t wait until the rush for Real ID licenses and passports! If you want the Real ID option on your Oregon driver license or ID card, you must apply in person — walk in or by appointment.

To make sure you have all you need for Real ID, create your own checklist of documents you’ll need to bring to DMV with our online tool at Oregon.gov/RealID.