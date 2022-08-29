In wake of Bend shooting, Wyden vows to work with anyone on solutions to end ‘gun violence madness’

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Monday in the wake of the tragic shooting at a Bend shopping center that he's willing to work with anyone on "solutions that put an end to this gun violence madness once and for all."

"The Oregonians who went to shop or to work at the Bend shopping center where last night’s mass shooting happened need our thoughts and actions," Wyden said in a series of tweets about Sunday night's shooting at the Forum Shopping Center that left three people dead, including the gunman.

"America cannot just shrug its shoulders at another mass shooting with loved ones grieving the loss of family and friends," Wyden said.

"The Senate took a small step this year toward reducing the threats of mass shootings, but there are many more steps ahead before our country actually addresses the gun violence epidemic devastating communities like Bend today & far too many communities before this," he added.

"I’m willing to work with anybody who’s sick and tired of mass shootings to find solutions that put an end to this gun violence madness once and for all," the senator concluded.