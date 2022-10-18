Oregon Lottery touts sales rebound, big returns for 2022 — big payouts, too

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday a return of nearly $909 million to the state for the 2022 fiscal year – a return to pre-pandemic levels and 81% year-over-year growth.

The funding directly benefits state parks and natural habitats, public schools, veteran services, outdoor school, and economic development. Oregon Lottery is self-funded through the sale of games, not tax dollars, and voters and the Legislature designate where the money goes.

“Lottery funds are dedicated to support some of Oregonians’ most treasured programs,” said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack. “The sales rebound this year shows our players continue to find relevancy in our games and value the reliable revenue they provide to help make our state a great place to live.”

Lottery players also won big, with payouts totaling nearing $16 billion for the year. Five players in Oregon won prizes over $250,000 and five won prizes $1 million or over. Prizes big and small account for 91% of the Lottery dollars played.

Sales commissions on Lottery games also support retailers, many of whom are small business owners. The 3,800 Lottery retailers across Oregon collectively earned more than $313 million this year.

Demonstrating a commitment to responsible play, the World Lottery Association recognized the Oregon Lottery in 2022 with the highest certification level for its Responsible Gaming programs. The Oregon Lottery was one of only eight lotteries in the United States to reach this level.

The Lottery’s financial year runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A final audited report will be posted to the Oregon Lottery’s website.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned nearly $15 billion for economic development, public education, outdoor school, state parks, veteran services, and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.